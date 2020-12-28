This is how Manuel Velasco supported his wife Anahí in her impressive reunion with RBD

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This December 26 the long-awaited concert was held I know or seem, where the band RBD met for the first time after twelve years of their separation. And although the original six members did not join, but only Anahí, Christopher Von Uckerman, Maite Perroni and Christian Chávez, the event met the expectations of the fans and was seen all over the world for more than 400 thousand people.

And it is that from the moment the meeting was announced, it caused great expectation, therefore, at the time the virtual tickets went on sale, they were sold successfully, showing that the public has not forgotten the youth musical concept that emerged in 2005 after the success of the telenovela Rebel.

To involve your fans in the process around the expected concert, the members of RBD published on their social networks various moments that were lived behind the scenes In the long-awaited event that came as a Christmas gift for its audience and where, through a virtual green screen stage, in which various “environments” and scene changes were transmitted, the singers relived their times of glory when they visited dozens of countries with RBD discs.

But it was Anahí who shared through her stories of Instagram how her husband Manuel Velasco did not miss any detail and was very attentive to the singer’s work on the stage. “In the front row. Always together. Thank you, love, for being here and for always believing in me, even when I stop doing it, I love you! ”Wrote the former first lady of Chiapas, labeling the politician and father of her two children.

Velasco can be seen in the images following the movements of his wife as one more fan of the group, holding a cell phone in which he had apparently written a message of support for Anahí. The politician was also seen wearing a mask to join the efforts to promote the necessary sanitary measures to reduce the risk of contagion by coronavirus, but these restrictions did not prevent him from enjoying the Show of his wife.

In addition to these mentions in their instastories, at afterparty of the concert, in which the four members of the band interpret songs like Just stay quiet and A bit of your love, they chatted for a moment with their fans in a virtual way. It was in those moments where Anahí took the opportunity to send a message to her husband, with whom she has been together for more than five years: “my husband, I love you,” she was heard saying on the transmission.

In this emotional reunion, the great absentees were Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera, who could not participate in the meeting because both became parents with their respective partners. Herrera shared a message before the concert “Ticket in hand and popcorn ready. Success today and always, ”he wrote on Twitter and tagged his former teammates.

For her part, Dulce María shared on his Instagram account the first Christmas postcard in which he appears with his newborn daughter and her husband, producer Paco Álvarez, in front of the tree of their house, decorated with colored lights, and in the caption, shared a reflection, after a very complicated 2020.

“This year has been hard and full of challenges for everyone … However, I am sure that we all have something to be thankful for … God sent the greatest gift of life in such a difficult year, a year that has made us learn to reflect and value what is really important, the people who care about you, how little we need to be happy, and how much we we need the things that cannot be bought, put your energy and your heart on what is essential and stay away from those who hurt you or what doesn’t make you happy ”.

|