This is how middle-aged people use TikTok

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Chinese short video app, TikTok, has been at the top of the list of most downloaded apps in the world since last year. Although since its inception it has been focused on use among young people and adolescents, older users are becoming more and more active on the platform and we recently learned that 67% of TikTok users were over 25 years of age.

Older users are becoming more and more active on the platform

This is also ensured by the internal statistics of TikTok. In a document intended for potential advertisers on the platform, TikTok shares a series of data that shows the growing popularity of the social network among older people.

With this publication, TikTok aims to persuade brands, whose products are intended for older people, that their social network can be a showcase for your ads. To support this, the Chinese app has made public the data of a series of hashtags that older people would use. For example, #family accumulates 67,000 million views; #familytime 8,000 million; #momsoftiktok has about 50,000 million and #momlife is at 20,000 million.

According to TikTok, many of these older users share “tips, tricks and knowledge” in these hashtags, which could constitute a key niche to promote or recommend products. The report prepared by the app points out that this group of users usually publish content talking about household appliances, snacks, businesses and cars.

Many of these users are first-time millennial parents who turn to TikTok for parenting information and advice. Also the buying products online is increasingly popular with new parents, because in this way they can compare products and read the opinions of other users. The toy industry has grown especially in this sense, with an increase in sales, especially of puzzles and board games. In one week, during confinement, sales of these products increased by up to 228%.

In this context, with schools closed in many countries, parents are looking for ways to entertain their children at home and turn to social media to find ideas or proposals. During the months of confinement, according to the data of the app, 20% of TikTok user mothers turned to influencers for information on parenting and motherhood. Many of these mothers continue to follow the advice of these influencers.

Playlists by topic

This week TikTok has introduced the possibility of creating playlists with video clips grouped by theme. This new option allows the user to create video collections, with a title of maximum 15 characters, which can be set in the profile.

To use this new tool, just click on “Add videos to playlists”, an option that appears above the video screen, in the user’s profile. Then, you just have to give the list a name and select the videos to be added to it.

.