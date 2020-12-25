This is how Sara Sosa will remember José José at Christmas

- Advertisement -

After Marysol and José Joel Sosa publicly revealed that they had recently found José José’s will, where it is specified that the children of Anel Noreña are the heirs of the inheritance of the prince of song, now his youngest daughter Sarita Sosa reappeared in the public eye.

Although he did not want to touch on the controversial issue, in which the former wife of the remembered singer became the universal executor of the deceased’s assets, Sarita did want to reveal which is the dish of traditional Mexican food that his father enjoyed the most in life, A dish that could never be missing at New Year’s Eve dinners.

And it is that Sara Salazar’s daughter appeared on the program Salt and pepper, where from his home in Miami, Florida shared the recipe for one of the most significant dishes in his life and one that José José loved, who always asked to be prepared on the most special dates.

Without talking about the legal issue that concerns her relatives and at the end of a devastating media year for her and the Sosa Noreña, who have been at the center of the controversy since it became known that the interpreter of The ship of oblivion died intestate, Sarita decided to prepare pozole in memory of her father.

To pay tribute to the remembered singer, her youngest daughter prepared the dish that she confessed was her father’s favorite to enjoy at Christmas, so she chose to prepare the recipe for the traditional Aztec dish, prepared with corn grains, chili peppers and a mixture of spices, before the cameras of the American television program: “There had to be pozole, toasts, a thousand things, but this was the essential”recalled the young woman who is seeking a career as a singer and has even made her pinnacles in the world of music.

Sara shared how difficult it will be for her to spend the second Christmas without José José, since his death occurred very close to the end of the year, so last year was devastating for the family in the absence of the patriarch: “It’s already the second Christmas (without him), it was very fast because dad passed away and we were touched Thanksgiving (Thanksgiving Day) without him, Christmas without him, and it was all very lonely, so it did hit us very hard “.

In addition, the Sosa’s younger sister shared with the public that music was always a rest and a “haven place” in their father and daughter relationship, since they shared a love for sound art, which they always brought to the bohemian and family meetings: “Yes, what brought us together in the most difficult moments was music, that was our escape, our way of finding peace in chaos”.

Regarding whether over time she has stopped crying over the death of José José, the young woman said that her father was a perfect complement in her life: “That’s what they say, but no, I was very very close with my father, that is, that was my other half”.

To terminate her participation in the broadcast, Sarita confessed that she lives detached from the publications of shows and the dimes and diretes on social networks, so she does not find out about the speculations that arise around her media family. The young woman assured that by not being in contact with all the information that flows in the media, she avoids reaching negative content that only detracts from her life, so he prefers to stay out of it.

