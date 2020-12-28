This is how social networks faced disinformation in 2020

- Advertisement -

For companies that manage social networks, 2020 has been a strong year. The companies that run these platforms have had to deal with chains of disinformation linked to hate groups, the coronavirus and the United States presidential elections.

However, for some, these efforts were not enough. In fact, the news outlet Mashable catalogs the management of Facebook, YouTube and Twitter during 2020 as mediocre. The site highlights the inability of these platforms to curb misinformation threads. So have your measures stopped or encouraged misinformation?

How did conspiracy theories attack social media?

As is well known, these activists are considered dangerous, since they use social networks to incite violence. Netizens who have gained popularity among the 2.0 community for singling out high-ranking government officials for involvement in satanic acts, pedophilia, and even anti-fascist stories.

But how did social platforms deal with conspiracy theories? YouTube removed thousands of videos related to hate groups and violence. Facebook, for its part, removed more than 1,500 profiles related to QAnon. So has Twitter.

The pandemic was not only limited to COVID-19, but to misinformation

COVID-19 did not only travel the world. He did it accompanied by misinformation. Following the detection of the coronavirus in China, information spread that it had been created in a laboratory as a biological weapon.

Since then, many people have resisted believing in the veracity of SAR-CoV-2 and have dedicated themselves to spreading wrong data about it throughout the 2.0 community. In view of this situation, technology companies that make life on the internet updated their policies to prevent the sharing of unfounded information.

Even Twitter urged many of its users to pause for a moment to think before retweeting. Likewise, Google, in the search sections, created a section for people to stay informed about COVID-19.

A study from the University of Culumbia revealed that “the changing patterns behind COVID-19 have made the pandemic a common target for misinformation, and these falsehoods can become difficult to detect when people indiscriminately share unverified COVID-19 news. on social networks ”.

Now, with the release of Pfitzer and Moderna vaccines, they are trying to do the same. Although, fear and mistrust are still latent. Situation that these same chains of disinformation have generated.

Social networks as weapons of politicians

Social networks represent another tool for campaigning. In fact, it can be a double-edged tool. For example, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton was the victim of disinformation networks and chains. These were used to discredit her in front of her followers. Even when the information spread was found to be false, the idea was already planted in people’s minds.

To avoid this situation, during the recent US election campaign, the networks took more drastic measures. To the point of blocking and crossing out various publications by politicians, Trump for example. This situation became so controversial that Republicans expressed discontent and partiality on the part of the social platforms.

So what did social media do wrong in 2020?

In the case of conspiracy theorists, the measures came late. Why? These groups are currently very popular and it has been quite difficult to prevent them from playing with people’s minds.

Regarding the chains of disinformation about COVID-19 and the political issue, those labeled in the publications, rather than avoiding chains of disinformation generate debates. A way to maintain interaction in the networks. Networks are created for this purpose. Do not you think?

Mashable adds that Facebook was quite “scary.” Zuckerberg’s company was reluctant to respond to the strong accusations made against him for “anti-conservative bias.” To the point of allowing Trump and his team to “do whatever they want.”

In addition to this, an information published by the Center for the Fight against Digital Hate indicated that of the “912 publications on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter due to misinformation” that its group of volunteers marked as alarming. “Only one in 20 was eliminated.” Insufficient? It looks like it is.

Although, these social platforms seem to have taken pains to face the situations mentioned above, their management was not enough. However, it is expected to improve by 2021.

