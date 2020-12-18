This is how Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ became a Christmas classic

- Advertisement -

The story of Clara and her nutcracker has become so popular today that it’s hard to imagine going through December without it. In fact, it is so common to see the posters of this ballet presentation in the theaters of any city that they are practically part of the Christmas decoration.

But the truth is that ‘The Nutcracker’ is a ballet that has little to do with the typical religious traditions of the December holidays and does not even mention the baby Jesus. In fact, if we took the Christmas tree off the stage, it could practically become detached from Christmas. So how did it become part of our annual Christmas traditions?

An adaptation of a story

The ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ is based on an adaptation of a tale by the Prussian ETA Hoffmann called ‘The Nutcracker and the Mouse King’, which was released in 1816. In 1844, the Frenchman Alexander Dumas wrote an adaptation of this story and the titled ‘Story of a Nutcracker’, which became popular.

In 1891, the director of the Imperial Russian Theater, Ivan Vsévolozhsky, commissioned the adaptation of Dumas’s tale to be able to present it as a ballet, and upon seeing the success of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky two years earlier with his latest ballet, ‘Beauty and the Beast ‘, he decided to entrust the musical composition to him.

Vsévolozhsky himself wrote the libretto with the help of the Frenchman Marius Petipa, who also collaborated with the dancer Lev Ivanov in the elaboration of the choreography.

Petipa was very specific when giving the instructions to Tchaikovsky, to the point that he told him what would be the time and the number of measures that he would use in each number. However, while developing the musical composition, Tchaikovsky did not feel as comfortable as he was with his previous ballet, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, as he did not feel much interest in developing the piece

However, in a conversation with a friend, Tchaikovsky wrote that he was becoming more and more refined in his task of composing ‘The Nutcracker’. He also bet with the composer that he could not craft a melody that was based on the octave notes in sequence. Tchaikovsky accepted the bet, and thanks to it the Grand adage of the Grand pas de deux arose, which appears in the second act, after the Waltz of the flowers.

An exhaustive work on the part of the choreographers and the composer gave rise to what today is considered a masterpiece. Alastair Macaulay, The New York Times’ top ballet critic from 2007 to 2018, said Tchaikovsky’s score for ‘The Nutcracker’ was “rich and perfect.” The dancer Isabel McMeekan, founder of Everybody Ballet, assures that “It is the eternal fantasy of Christmas come true on stage.”

However, that was not the impression that ‘The Nutcracker’ gave after its premiere in Saint Petersburg in 1892.

How did you get so famous?

Critics of the time, in general, cataloged ‘The Nutcracker’ as a very bad ballet. According an article from the BBCOne of the harshest comments stated: “It doesn’t even have a story, but a series of disconnected scenes, recalling the last pantomimes that the boulevard theaters show.” Another said “The Nutcracker cannot in any way be called ballet. It does not satisfy even one of the demands of a ballet ”. One more called for divine intervention: “God grant that similar failed experiments do not happen often.”

But if it was so badly received and even Tchaikovsky himself claimed not to feel comfortable composing his music (although the music was the least criticized of the work), how did it become so well known? Well, the answer is in the 40s, and one of the protagonists is Walt Disney.

The famous animator used a fragment of ‘The Nutcracker’ to include it in his film ‘Fantasía’, released in 1940. This film is known as one of the classic works of animation, as it was born as an experimental work in which eight were accompanied Musical pieces with an animated story that “danced” to the beat of the music.

‘Fantasia’ was not an immediate success due to the Second World War, in addition to requiring that movie theaters have a Fantasound sound system in order to screen the film. However, it is definitely one of the most famous films in Disney history, which as of 2012 has grossed more than $ 83 million.

The presence of ‘The Nutcracker’ in the Disney hit caused the audience to be more interested in the ballet and the work to be taken into account again. In fact, in 1944 the presentation of this ballet was made for the first time in the United States, which was premiered by the San Francisco Ballet.

In addition to Disney, another important character in the popularization of ballet was the American choreographer George Balanchine, who in 1954 made a new version of ‘The Nutcracker’ for the New York City Ballet, which reached real popularity in the decade of the 60s, to the point that it became a Christmas classic in the country.

Today, ‘The Nutcracker’ is incredibly important to any well-known ballet company, as its popularity weighs heavily on their revenue. In fact, the San Francisco Ballet makes about 40% of the company’s ticket revenue each year from the performance of ‘The Nutcracker,’ as claimed by dance critic Lauren Gallagher.

This ballet is so famous that acquiring a nutcracker, which belongs to typical German folklore, is already part of the usual Christmas decorations in the United States and around the world. About journalist Noreen Malone He said: “We seem to have a national instinct for collecting, particularly when it comes to pop culture merchandise.”

According to the BBC, the fact that a classical ballet like ‘The Nutcracker’ is considered part of pop culture is, in fact, revealing regarding its influence on society. You could definitely say that ‘The Nutcracker’ is a clear example that, many times, the initial criticism of a work may not be decisive with respect to its success.

