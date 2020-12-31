This is how the Among Us characters would look with costumes or skins from The Mandalorian

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you keep playing Among us ? Well, you will like this a lot. In order to recreate the mind during the quarantine period in various countries of the world, the application was so popular that most began to play with all their friends in order to discover who the impostor is.

But not only that, for convenience, Among us it was one of the Steam games to be downloaded for the computer with only one extra payment. That way you could be a crew member from the computer or connect from your cell phone.

Now that many enjoy various skins, hats and even pets, a user has decided to recreate the video game with The Mandalorian clothes.

Through YouTube, a user named Himate shows what the impostors and crew of Among Us would look like with an exclusive costume from the Disney Plus Star Wars series. Can you imagine having them?

Although it is not official, since the user has had to modify the game code, it is curious about how all the characters have the costume of Grogu (Baby Yoda), Mando, Cara Dune, Kuiil the Ugnaught, among others.

But not only were the skins placed, but each of them have an individual explanation or bio so you know some more details about The Mandalorian.