This is how the myth of people who grow old but who did not follow healthy habits works

“Well, my grandmother smoked a pack of tobacco every day and lived to be ninety-six!” If you have ever heard a similar phrase, you will know that there are people who, although they never took into account healthy habits, their lives were long and prosperous? Or so it seems to those who use them as examples. What is behind these lives? Was it health that accompanied these examples or perhaps we are deceived to see the exception as a rule? We have tried to make sense of this attitude by consulting with various psychologists and reviewing what current science knows about health. These are our conclusions.

To date, the oldest person that we know of was Jeanne Louise Calment, who was born in 1875 and lived to be 122 years old, no less, leaving her mark on The Guinness Book of Records. And, curiously, this woman smoked two cigarettes a day from the age of twenty-one to 117. Calment also claimed to use olive oil in almost everything she ate and, even more curious, to drink port wine and eat around a kilo of chocolate a week.

The case of this famous supercentennial is not the only one. Like Calment, Susannah Mushatt Jones, Winnie Langley or the famous George Burns also lived beyond a hundred years eating bacon every day or smoking without qualms. These old men came to live long and hard, almost without worrying about their health. Some began healthy habits well into their years, which seems to completely contradict the most modern recommendations on health.

The examples are counted by dozens: Wenceslao Moreno, Christian Mortensen, Sarah Knauss, Emma Morano, Jirōemon Kimura … And practically all have their own “trick” to go this far in the long road of life. And what does “science” say about it? Is there a secret to drinking wine every day? Or in the fat of the ribeye? Or is the question in the genes? The answer, however, seems to be another.

Health is a long-term career

There are two main factors in health. Roughly This opinion is quite general among researchers who indicate that these factors are habits and genetics. Since we cannot control our genes, all we have left is diet and good habits. But this is good because, according to an estimate, almost 80% of our well-being depends precisely on the habits we adopt.

We owe the rest to genetic factors, which we know better and better, but are difficult to frame in this health. For example, we know that there is a relationship with telomeres, the part furthest from the center of a chromosome, and longevity. But we only know that these decrease, normally, with age, without knowing the exact mechanism that influences health.

Thanks to the unusual genetics of the Kahns, four brothers who passed the age of 100 in a healthy way, and who served as the object of study for an interesting investigation of the Albert Einstein Institute of Medicine, today we know that there is a mutation associated with good cholesterol and cholesterol. longevity. These brothers didn’t lead particularly healthy lives either, by the way. Other mutations present on chromosomes four (rs28391193) and seven (rs3764814) have also been associated with increased longevity, although their exact relationship is not known.

More and more genes are known to have an impact on our longevity and health, undoubtedly but that does not mean that we fully understand the relationship or the function they have. However, we do have thousands or millions of studies that explain that a balanced diet is good for health, and on top of that they clarify why through metabolic, physiological, and cellular explanations … We also know that exercise and an active life help in many aspects, and not only the physical, but also the psychological. In addition, we also know that it can be controlled, as we said, because we are able to improve our healthy habits.

On the other hand, we know for sure that smoking is bad for your health, as is consuming too much red meat or unhealthy fats, too much sugar … Health, studies say, is a long-distance race, in the that habits mark how far we will go. However, if this is so, how is it that these supercentennials we were talking about have come so far?

The illusion of focus: why we kid ourselves

The exception does not make the norm, we all understand this fact. However, when someone argues that this or that family member became very old without healthy habits, they are leaving aside the evidence. Instead, he focuses on a point that interests him much more. The prestigious psychologist Daniel Kahneman calls this the “focus illusion.” “We do not perceive reality as it is”, tells us the psychologist and popularizer, Eparquio Delgado, from the Rayuela Psychological Center.

Despite daily warnings, medical advice, and examples of people suffering from a kind of appalling illnesses associated with bad habits, people who defend the “bad life” of supercentenarians cling to what they hold dear. “They are not certain consequences,” Eparquio explains when asked about all these awareness campaigns. “Sure consequences are those that we perceive with our senses”.

“The contact we have with reality directly,” he continues, “something that is known in psychology as contact with contingencies, does not have the same value as a series of verbal rules that we all understand.” The psychologist explains that there are many studies that try to explain behavior governed by “rules” and behavior governed by “contingencies”: “Behavior controlled by rules, for example, we could appreciate it if I told you ‘don’t touch the oven, because it burns. ‘It is mediated by guides, affirmations, and verbal messages within a context that we both understand. ”

“However, if you touch the oven,” he explains, “and you don’t get burned, despite the warning, it fades. To this we add an important fact, and that is that we tend to prefer those situations that are more ‘reinforcing for us. ‘, as would happen in a confirmation bias. ” With this, the expert explains that many times we “see” what we “want to see”, regardless of whether they warn us that an attitude or an action is bad for our health.

Addictions play a role in your life, and you cannot quit an addiction simply by eliminating it, but you have to change your life to quit.

“When the aversive element or punishment is imminent, then it takes hold. But when these weaken, over time, and the reinforcing elements remain, we forget about positive behavior.” This coincides, to a large extent, with the illusion of focus of the Kahneman hypothesis. For Eparquio, in addition, there is an additional very important factor: the context. “Smoking is also a much more complex issue, for example. Addictions have a role in your life, and you cannot quit an addiction simply by eliminating it, but you have to change your life to quit.”

This factor is crucial to understanding the justification made by many of the proponents of unhealthy habits. “There is something very natural in the fact that a person who has unhealthy habits maintains them despite the warnings. With the issue of health, the issue is quite complicated. How are we going to change our habits if measures are not put in place to help us change them? ”, He defends. “If what is intended to change people’s habits, what must be done is to modify the contingencies of their lives”, something that influences the illusion that these supercentenarians with unhealthy lives have become older by this same question. But what does reality say?

Reality contradicts belief

As we said, Kahneman spoke of the biases that we have in our perceptions. One of the most important in their hypotheses was known as the “law of small numbers”, which consists of the tendency to believe that a sampling distribution is distributed in the same way as a population distribution, regardless of the sample size. That is what we see in a small sample is actually what is reflected in the specific population.

In fact, although these superannuation they only represent a very small number, since they hardly add up to a few hundred, among the billions of people that we are in the world. And yet, there are those who use them as an example. What does the real picture tell us about it? “In 2018, almost 6% of the Spanish population was octogenarian,” says Laura Ponce, a social worker, clinical psychologist and Doctor in Psychology of Aging, whose experience with the elderly will help us understand a rather complex picture.

“If we continue like this, in 2060, octogenarians will be 13.1% of the Spanish population.” We are seeing, little by little, that the population ages, getting older and older. In fact, those of us who have not turned forty are much more easily. And that, thanks to what ?: “Older people are aware that the most important thing is to have public and accessible health care. That thanks to technological advances against diseases we have gained life expectancy.”

But the case of the supercentennials remains an exception. On the contrary, older people, as Laura explains, they are increasingly aware of good habits. “What I have found [durante estos años de trabajo con mayores] is that each person is a world, “she tells us.” In general, I have come across many more people, especially women, who try to take care of themselves much more: they exercise every morning, eat better, stay active … “This awareness of healthy habits goes in the same direction as that of an increasingly long-lived population.” You also find people who are aware of not following healthy habits, but there are many fewer. “

But in addition to habits, an incredibly important aspect in the elderly is living together. “One thing that worries me, in the elderly, is loneliness. When the elderly lose their spouse, when they have lost their siblings or have no relatives and live in one-person households, which is the European trend right now, their life expectancy decreases. “What if this aspect were, in fact, the What would have given the push to these superannients, rather than the unhealthy habits that we associated against what our current scientific knowledge says?

In fact, mental activity and cognitive health and active aging, as Laura shows us in some of her studies, increases the quality of life of our elders. But again, we cannot link just one fact to longevity, just as we cannot link it to a gene or disease. What we can say is that for the moment the evidence says that improving habits, including in the elderly, helps to improve people’s hope and quality of life. And what if a family member reached 120 years of age dragging a habit harmful to health? His example is one against the millions of older people who are living longer thanks to better life habits.