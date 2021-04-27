This is how the new contextual menus that Microsoft tests in Windows 10 look like and that this developer has managed to reveal

We are waiting for the second big update of the year for Windows 10 and that we have not yet savored the first, although this aims to be almost a server pack. Windows 10 Sun Valley promises to offer major changes and some like the menus floating, have already been tested.

Users who can access the versions that are released within the development channels access improvements before they reach the global version and one of these improvements is the floating menus. An interface that a user has managed to activate ahead of time.

Floating and curvy menus

And it is that the new design is there but not in view of all. And one of the first appetizers comes in the form of floating menus. Is about contextual menus that are not tied to the application or button with which they were created and that can be located all over the screen.

Even if Microsoft is already testing them on Windows 10, for now remain hidden, but not for all people. A developer named Dan You have managed to activate the new look in the context menu.

👀A part of Sun Valley in ShellExperienceHost? Toggled JumpListRestyledAcrylic visibility to be visible and collapsed JumpListAcrylic and SystemItemsAcrylic border. pic.twitter.com/rFkzShSx8Q – Dan (@TheXamlGuy) April 22, 2021

For this you have needed to activate the experimental indicator JumpListRestyledAc Acrylic, debug ShellExperienceHost.exe and configure JumpListRestyledAc Acrylic so that it appears as visible in Visual studio.

With these changes, the aspect that is achieved is the one that appears in the images accompanying the article. A contextual menu related to Edge and the “File Explorer” that appears separate from the taskbar.

The floating menu also reveals another of the changes in the design that will come with Sun Valley, because now the corners lose their angles and they become rounded, achieving a much more harmonious and elegant appearance.

Is to be expected that this design reaches a good part of the applications integrated in Windows 10 in such a way as to noticeably change the general appearance of the operating system.

Via | Windows Latest