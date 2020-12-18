This is how the new Netflix feature works to play only audio

- Advertisement -

Although the competition is getting very strong, we still think of Netflix when it comes to streaming film and television content. But precisely to keep up with the competition, the popular service has been testing some experimental features for some time. One of them has recently seen the light and it is a modality that will allow you to enjoy Netflix content in audio only.

This is a very interesting possibility considering the dynamics of use that many users have with this service.

Enjoy only the audio of your favorite content on Netflix

Many users usually accompany their activities with the reproduction of movies, series, documentaries and shows on Netflix. However, when we look closely at how this happens, we notice that they tend to miss a lot of the video, while still consuming the audio. Thinking about it, Netflix decided to enable its audio-only option with which you can listen to any material in its catalog. The idea behind this is to be more functional for those users who do housework or even exercise, while using Netflix.

Playback of Netflix content in audio mode is available for all titles on the platform. However, this modality is especially useful for documentaries, interviews and also the different Stand Up Comedy shows.

Another excellent benefit provided by this new platform feature is battery and data savings. In the first case, by dispensing with video playback, the data consumption of the mobile network will be much lower. The same happens in the case of the drums, so you will not have to be shy about continuing to enjoy your playback, thanks to the fact that you will be able to listen to the material.

This function does not depend on an update of the app, but will be enabled from the platform servers and will appear automatically. When you start to play any material, you will see the “Video Off” notice to listen to only the audio. Netflix has brought a very interesting possibility for its users and we only have to wait, if it will be complemented with special content for this mode.

To get the Netfli app, follow this link.

