This is how the OPPO Reno6 family of mobiles remains, with an AMOLED screen at 90Hz, a 65W load and more

Oppo, which is a brand of smart phones, which over time has achieved some notoriety among the general public, has just made the new generation of the Reno mobile family official, with Reno6, Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro + as its members, and with more than interesting characteristics in relation to the price at which they will be released, highlighting that the three use AMOLED screens at 90hz.

At the moment they will go on sale in China, the company’s plans regarding taking them to international markets are unknown, something that we may possibly know over the next few weeks.



The most basic, to call it somehow

Starting by OPPO Reno6, This is a model that, as is customary in the Oppo brand, stands out because of how elegant it is at the design level, with soft lines and fresh colors, although inside it hides enough power thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor , with Mali-G78 MC4 GPU, which will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage or 12GB + 256GB.

Its screen is also to take into consideration, as we pointed out earlier, since it uses a 6.43 ″ AMOLED FullHD + panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling.

The photographic section is also up to par, with a configuration of rear cameras with a 64 MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle and 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera, in a hole in the screen, has a 32 MB sensor.

The battery is 4,300mAh with support for a 65W fast charging system. With regard to connectivity, it is a 5G mobile that also has Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Unfortunately it does not carry NFC. It will use Android 11 under the custom layer ColorOS 11.3, and will start from 2,799 yuan, about 359 euros at the change, with its commercial launch scheduled for June 11 in China.

Advanced models, also with a 90Hz display

So let’s go with the new ones OPPO Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro +, which in addition to catching on the beauty in the design, being in line with the Reno6, share some specifications but raise the performance in some aspects in the Reno6 Pro +.

There we have that both have a 6.55 ″ AMOLED FullHD + curved screen, with a refresh rate of 90Hz, although in the Reno6 Pro it will have a maximum brightness of 800 nits while in the Reno6 Pro + it will be 1,100 nits.

As a processor, the first bets on the top of the MediaTek range, the Dimensity 1200, while the second already goes to Qualcomm with the Snapdragon 870.

Yes, they also share the capacities of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, with the 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB variants, although we do find differences in the photographic section, where the first has a configuration of rear cameras with the main one of 64MP + 8MP wide angle + 2MP macro + 2MP depth, while the Reno6 Pro + has a 50MP main + 16MP wide angle and 119º of view, 13MP zoom camera and 2MP macro.

They both do have a 32MP selfie camera, like the entry-level Reno6. The first has a battery with a capacity of 4,300 mAh, while in the second it amounts to 4,500 mAh, where in both cases they have support for fast charging of 65W.

In addition to the connectivity options of the entry Reno6, the Reno6 Pro + model also adds NFC, being the only one that carries it of the whole family. Regarding prices, the Reno6 Pro will start at 3,499 yuan, about 450 euros at the change, while the Reno6 Pro + will start at 3,999 yuan, about 514 euros at the change, with its commercial launch scheduled for June 5 in China.

More information: Oppo China