This is how the renewed 13-inch MacBook Air arrives with Apple Silicon

By Brian Adam
The waiting event ‘One More Thing’ from Apple is here and has brought us, just as we expected a new generation of Mac that will mark a new era for the company. Now, among its great announcements, for this occasion we will focus on its recently presented 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 processor, formerly known as Apple Silicon.

The arrival of the M1 chip (the Apple Silicon)

Capture of the Apple event featuring updates to the Apple Silicon range.

Capture of the Apple event featuring updates to the Apple Silicon range.

As we mentioned, Apple is marking a before and after with the presentation of this new range of laptops. One that is mainly represented by the new M1 chip from the Apple Silicon range. This being the processor that will take Apple to the world of ARM architecture and that, in addition, will allow an even greater integration between the ecosystems of the company’s products. This is because now you will also have the ability to run both iPad and iPhone applications.

Greater autonomy, higher performance

To continue, one of the most noticeable improvements to come with the 13-inch MacBook Air is its extended battery life. In earlier versions of Apple’s high-end, such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the maximum battery life was 12 hours.

With the new processor that allows an optimization of the use of energy in each process carried out, said life time per charge is extended to 15 or 18 hours of autonomy. Likewise, this new autonomy and the inclusion of the M1 range of chips mean that the equipment offers 98% higher performance capacities than any other laptop currently offers on the market.

What else is known about the 13-inch MacBook Air?

Extra details on the 13-inch MacBook Air features.

Its design has been created with the intention of being as efficient as it is easy to handle. For this reason, its weight does not exceed one kilogram, so that it can be our perfect companion wherever we go.

Similarly, we see that Apple has also included the USB 4 thunderbolt connectors, the new standard for modern equipment, as part of the hardware of the new 13-inch MacBook Air. In addition to this, its 13-inch screen has Retina technology. Also, the team comes incorporated with the now almost iconic Touch ID of Apple and will debut the new MacOS Big Sur operating system.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is currently on pre-sale. So those who are interested can now start ordering it for $ 999 or 1,129 euros. This while waiting for the arrival of next week, the date on which the first shipment of these equipment will be released.

