This is how the US legal offensive threatens Google’s advertising empire

Google is being piled up by the judicial fronts in the US with accusations that could put its advertising empire built over the last 22 years at risk. Yesterday, the company received its third antitrust lawsuit in the country; the third in just two months. And if the historic lawsuit filed last October by the US Department of Justice and 11 states for alleged anti-competitive practices has already fallen like a slab on her, the cases presented this Wednesday and Thursday are no less harsh.

The first lawsuit accuses the tech giant of using a network of contracts and partnerships with other companies, such as Apple, to block rival search engines, while the second accuses it of abusing its dominance position to control the digital advertising market. and secretly and illegally agree with Facebook to strangle competition in the advertising market.

This lawsuit, filed by Texas and nine other states, specifically alleges that the two rivals conspired to set prices and split the advertising business. According to the indictment, Google agreed to give Facebook preferential treatment in its advertising auctions in exchange for the social network to stop using an auction system that was detrimental to it.

“Google offered Facebook advantages in information, speed and others, to the detriment of other participants in the auctions. The agreement caused Facebook to win a portion of the auctions, subverting the free operation of supply and demand,” says the ruling. Such an extreme has been denied by Google.

The plaintiff states assured that “in this market, Google is the pitcher, the batter and the umpire, all at the same time.” And they added that the company used a combination of fraudulent tactics to force its advertising tools on publishers and consolidate its privileged position as a “middleman” between the buyers of online advertising space and the websites that sell them.

The icing on this legal offensive came yesterday with the third lawsuit filed by a group of attorneys general from the US and 35 states, who accused Google of fraudulently organizing their search results to expel other rivals from the market. The plaintiffs requested that their claim be consolidated with that of the Justice Department, according to a statement from the Colorado attorney general’s office. Something that if successful will broaden the scope of the federal case including a wider range of accusations against the company.

In this latest lawsuit, the states accuse Google of having modified the design of its search engine to benefit its own products and to disadvantage rivals that offer specialized or vertical searches in different fields. These Google rivals include online retailers such as e-commerce giant Amazon, Tripadvisor (which offers hotel and tourist information, restaurants, and traveler reviews) and Yelp and Angie’s List, leading providers of local business reviews, among others.

Similarly, prosecutors accused Google of using exclusive agreements with mobile manufacturers such as Apple to prioritize its search service over rivals such as Firefox and DuckDuckGo. The anti-competitive tactics used by the Silicon Valley giant would have ensured, according to the plaintiffs, Google’s dominance in the search business, where it currently controls almost 90% of the market, and would have prevented other smaller companies from converting. on major competitors.

Although the third lawsuit focuses especially on Google’s search and advertising business, it also focuses on how the company is using its dominant position to favor its products over those of the competition in areas such as smart speakers, televisions or automobiles. The lawsuit echoes complaints by some companies, such as the smart speaker maker Sonos, which had sued Google for unfair practices to gain market share.

“Google is preventing its competitors in the voice assistant market from reaching consumers through connected cars, which will represent a significant means of future Internet access,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. when filing the complaint.

The cascade of lawsuits against Google, which has already said it will defend itself in court, makes clear the growing concern of authorities in the US and other regions, such as Europe, about the enormous power that big tech is amassing. Last week Facebook was also sued in the US for monopoly and is required to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

Dina Srinivasan, a Yale researcher who participated in the drafting of the second complaint, also believes that a structural separation of Google’s businesses is necessary to limit the number of roles the company plays in online advertising and which gives it its current dominance power. .

“Our economy is more concentrated than ever and consumers are hurt when they are deprived of options for valuable products and services,” said Phiil Weiser, Colorado attorney general. “Google’s anti-competitive actions have protected its monopoly on searches and excluded its rivals by depriving consumers of the benefits of competitive options, preventing innovation and undermining the entry or expansion of other rivals,” he added.

Allegations that Google closed deals like Apple’s or Facebook’s to increase its advertising revenue give reason to those who argue that the tech giants have acted in unison to strengthen their power, according to the FT.

The company, led by Sundar Pichai, has long denied the monopoly accusations and yesterday again defended itself against the latest ones. The company said that Google search is designed to provide the most relevant results. “We know that if the user does not like what we offer, they have many alternatives just one click away, including Amazon, Expedia, Tripadvisor.”

Therefore, he added, “We continue to work to improve them, designing and implementing useful search functions, including maps, links to products and services that you can buy directly, flight and hotel options, and local business information, such as hours of operation and delivery services. “According to Google, other search engines like Microsoft’s Bing seem to have heard the same feedback from users” because they have also evolved to provide these kinds of direct results, “they said.

In his defense, the technological titan stressed that redesigning the Google search in the way proposed in the lawsuit “would damage the quality of the results and would harm companies such as stores, restaurants, workshops, airlines and hotels, since appearing on Google and helping them to be discovered and to connect directly with customers ”.

Now the company is expected to use all of its weapons – lawyers, lobbying and its financial muscle – to fight all the accusations against it. The company that began as a startup more than 22 years ago today has 130,000 employees in the world and has a market value of more than a trillion dollars (more than 815,000 million euros). Its cash reserves amount to more than $ 120 billion.

As The New York Times said yesterday, the three lawsuits paint Google as a ruthless corporate giant that smothers competition in various businesses. A vision far removed from what was had of the company when it was born and when it began to be seen as the counterweight to Microsoft and other industry thugs of the past. Now it remains to be seen how a legal process ends, which has brought together Republicans and Democrats, and that everything will last for years as it already happened in the antimopoly cases of Microsoft or IBM. Quite a test for the company and for those who will fight to cut power to big tech.