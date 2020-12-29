This is how we will be vaccinated against COVID-19: the website of the Ministry of Health explains the four stages that are planned until June 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health has just released a new website focused on information on the vaccination strategy in Spain for COVID-19. Vacunacovid.gob.es thus becomes the new official portal with government information on the vaccine plan.

A general map of said plan is drawn on the web, from its stages to the most frequently asked questions about vaccination. In the same way, links to official documentation related to other vaccination plans at the European level, as well as research projects or regulations related to COVID-19.

The vaccination plan, explained by Health

NEW! 💻 Information web page on the Vaccination Strategy # COVID19, containing: ⁉️ Questions and answers

📋Documents

👩‍💻 Links of interest Access it 👉 https://t.co/vxBezZ5IFN – Ministry of Health (@sanidadgob) December 29, 2020

The website of the Government of Spain, as detailed in Genbeta, shows as soon as it is opened a small outline on the vaccination plan in four stages, planned from December 2020 to June 2021. This scheme summarizes what will be done at each stage, which are the relevant groups for these stages and, in the same way, it is indicated in which stage we are, so it is expected that the website is being updated.

The new Health website aims to be the main information point about the vaccination plan: questions of interest, official documentation and links of interest

As the main body of the web we find a complete frequently asked questions section, in which the Government tries to answer questions such as what the price of the COVID vaccine will be, if we should be vaccinated after having passed it, if we can decide to vaccinate or not, contraindications and others.

Likewise, it is shown graphically what will be the vaccines that we will have in Spain, as well as its state of development, number of doses that will be available in Spain, links to contracts with the EU and doses required per person.

Among the detailed information on the web, we find entries that try to detail how the new vaccines work, quite visually and not overly technical.

Regarding information about vaccination plans in Europe, vaccine research and other links of interest, a good part of them are official documents that we can download in PDF, although we also find podcasts, articles and all kinds of related information.