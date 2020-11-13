This is how well a Tesla’s ‘full autopilot’ drives at night

Elon Musk is still determined that full autonomous driving reaches all its cars before the end of the year, so a few days ago (October 20) it landed on a limited basis for some owners a fairly definitive beta version that allowed us to test how it will behave when it reaches the definitive release. A technology that seeks to free us from driving in most situations on a journey but, yes, without losing detail and being attentive to the car.

That is why the networks burn with evidence that show how this new software package works, which over the last few months has been improving its recognition obstacles, light signals and other elements that are part of road traffic. Of course, this video that we bring you has a peculiarity: it takes place at dusk, a particularly delicate time of day in which the EV could have doubts about everything it is seeing through its cameras and sensors.

Perfect and smooth response

This video that you have just below was recorded in the San Francisco Bay area, in northern California, in already quite low light conditions. With the night already beginning, the Tesla Model 3 moves completely alone through the streets And, as far as it is possible to appreciate, he does it without hesitation, without making strange decisions and always respecting all the signs that he meets along the way.

It is striking the way this Model 3 has of stopping at traffic lights, which it respects closely and whose braking maneuver does not seem abrupt at any time. This was precisely one of the last challenges Elon Musk faced, in their quest to have full autonomous driving ready in these final months of 2020: that their cars were able to accurately recognize all the lights that we can find on the road without there being confusion with others that have nothing to do with the road we are driving on.

In any case, whenever these videos recorded in the USA appear, it must be pointed out that in Europe the legislation is different and, most likely, we do not have a degree of independence like the one shown in the images since the European regulator is much stricter and closer to the thesis of allowing “driving aids” rather than a “complete replacement” of the human factor.

In any case, there is nothing like letting technology advance so that, based on facts and certainties, such an apparently restrictive position ended up agreeing to certify an autopilot of Tesla that, at least according to the images, behaves in a more correct and respectful way than that of many flesh and blood drivers. No?

