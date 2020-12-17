Tech News

This is how you can activate Baby Yoda in 3D: see how to do it on Google

By Brian Adam
Do you want to have in your house Baby yoda? Try these great steps. The most beloved character of the year, and even the most sold, can already be in your living room for Christmas thanks to Google through a simple trick that everyone can try right now and without programs.

Like animals 3D, insects, dinosaurs and even parts of the human body, Google has decided to release one of the strangest and most heartwarming creatures from the Disney Plus series ‘The Mandalorian’. Is about Baby yoda.

Do you want to spend Christmas or the New Year partying with the green character? Well, you only have to have certain requirements on your cell phone to be able to place it in your living room, dining room, kitchen, on top of the turkey, with your dog, your child, your family, etc.

It is not necessary to download a program to see Baby yoda, much less be a Disney + premium subscriber. Look at all the steps.

In this way you can get Baby Yoda accompanying your Christmas tree. (Photo: MAG)
In this way you can get Baby Yoda accompanying your Christmas tree. (Photo: MAG)

HOW TO ACTIVATE BABY YODA IN 3D WITH GOOGLE

