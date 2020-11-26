This is how you can activate Quick Actions for Google Chrome

Google Chrome does not rest, although it is undoubtedly the most popular browser in the world and in that sense, its updates are constant. In that sense, its new version with very interesting improvements has recently been released. This is how we will find the great tab finder, but there is also another quite attractive function. These are the so-called Quick Actions that will allow you to execute quick actions from the address bar and here we will tell you how you can activate them.

We will achieve this through an extremely simple process, entering the flags or experimental options of Google Chrome.

Steps to activate Chrome Quick Actions

The Quick Actions of Google Chrome refer to a series of processes that we can execute in a matter of seconds from the address bar. An example we have in the cleaning of the navigation data, whose regular procedure involves going to the options menu. When activating the Quick Actions of Chrome the process will be reduced to writing it in the address bar and pressing Enter.

However, this function is deactivated by default and to activate them you just have to follow the following steps:

Step 1

First, update Google Chrome to version 87, then run it and paste the following into the address bar: Chrome: // flags

Step 2

Then use the search bar in the flags section and type “Omnibox suggestion” (without the quotes). This will filter the results and leave only two entries “Omnibox suggestion button row” and “Omnibox Pedal Suggestion”.

Step 3

Click on the drop-down menu next to each entry and select the “Enabled” option.

When finished, restart Google Chrome and when you run it again you will have the quick actions available. In this way, you will only have to write what you want to do in the address bar and the suggestions will appear ready to be executed. Quick Actions will greatly improve the experience of using Chrome, streamlining processes that would previously take more time.

To update Chrome to version 87, follow this link.

.