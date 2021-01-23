This is how you can calculate the date on which you can get vaccinated against Covid-19

- Advertisement -

This year there are many hopes placed on the vaccine that for a few weeks now, is being given to hundreds of thousands of people in our country, although at a much lower rate than desired.

During all this time there have been many uncertainties that have surrounded this pandemic, but the truth is that now the great doubt of most Spaniards is when they will be able to vaccinate against COVID-19. In the news we see on television, in newspapers or on the Internet we can see information of all kinds, hence there are still many questions and doubts about each of the stages of the vaccination period in our country.

A website calculates the date on which you can get vaccinated against Covid-19

So that everyone is duly informed, the Government of Spain created a web page dedicated exclusively to displaying official information on vaccination against the coronavirus. But now, a Spanish physicist who lives in Poland together with a Polish doctor, has designed a tool that is capable of calculating when we will have to vaccinate against COVID-19. All these calculations follow the steps of the vaccination strategy announced by the Government.

omnicalculator

The web with this tool is already available in the popular OmniCalculator web repository making its use very easy to use. By entering this link, you will be able to access the calculator itself that will calculate the approximate date on which you could receive the expected first vaccination.

Introducing a series of basic data calculates the approximate date

Once you enter their website, you will see a simple form with questions such as:

Where do you live (autonomous community).

Age.

If you are a health worker or social health worker.

Degree of dependency.

Health conditions that pose a high risk to you.

If, due to force majeure, you regularly visit nursing homes.

If you work professionally in a closed environment.

In the case of women, if they are pregnant.

Once all the data is filled in correctly, it will appear in the part lower the result based on the indicated profile, there will be shown:

Vaccine acceptance rate

Number of people in front of us to receive the vaccine.

And then, finally, an estimated date or range of dates will be shown when it would be the turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Of course, this estimate may vary, as indicated on the web, ands impossible to predict the future 100%, it is possible to make estimates based on objective facts and official communications that allow us to know what the future holds. That is exactly what this calculator does.