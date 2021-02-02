This is how you can change the color of the WhatsApp keyboard: step by step

- Advertisement -

While in WhatsApp you can talk to all your friends, work colleagues or your family, now there is a sensational trick to change the color of the application keyboard and thus show it off in front of others.

How to do it? There are countless tricks in the application of WhatsApp . Currently you can apply the “dark mode” throughout the app, until you can hide the multimedia content of your gallery so that no one can see it.

Although the chat platform has suffered a setback in recent days, after publishing the list of conditions of its new 2021 policies, little by little it is lifting itself after backing down in applying the measure.

It should be noted that in order to change the keyboard or keyboard WhatsApp it is necessary to download a third-party application that, many times, tends to throw you advertising. That is why it will depend on each user if they want to do it or not.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF THE WHATSAPP KEYBOARD

The first thing you should do is download, for example, the Swift Key application from the Google Play store. This Microsoft keyboard will help you a lot to fulfill this trick of WhatsApp .

The first thing is to download Swift key from Google Play.

from Google Play. Once this is done, go to the Settings of your cell phone.

Next, you must select this type of keyboard as the default.

When you have done it, simply go to WhatsApp.

You can choose the tone you like to change the color of the WhatsApp keyboard. (Photo: MAG)