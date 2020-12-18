Social NetworksInstagramTech NewsWhatsApp

This is how you can change the color of the WhatsApp letters: try this trick

By Brian Adam
0
0
Oyddvmbns5b73ifklkxofhokhy.jpg
Oyddvmbns5b73ifklkxofhokhy.jpg

Must Read

Apps

The best mobile + fiber rates for freelancers and professionals

Brian Adam - 0
A year as dark as 2020, which is about to end, has taught us how important it is to have a good Internet connection....
Read more
Instagram

This is how you can change the color of the WhatsApp letters: try this trick

Brian Adam - 0
Don't let it pass you! Learn it today. WhatsApp it has a series of hidden tricks and tools that very few users...
Read more
Apps

Five YouTube SEO Tips for Beginners

Brian Adam - 0
For a video to reach the top positions in YouTube search results and in the recommendations made by the platform, you need more than...
Read more
Tech News

How to start an online business from scratch?

Brian Adam - 0
At the same time that we spend more and more hours of our day to day looking at a screen, the possibilities...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Don’t let it pass you! Learn it today. WhatsApp it has a series of hidden tricks and tools that very few users have known how to find and take advantage of. This is the case of the possibility of changing the color of the letters of the mobile application in order not only to give a new style to your conversations, but also to surprise your friends, family, among others.

While a third-party app is required for this to work on WhatsAppMany have already tried it and found it quite surprising that the fast messaging app gives you this tool.

How to do it? Nowadays WhatsApp it has more downloads than any other program in its sector, it has even surpassed Messenger, Instagram and Telegram.

Although there are still things to improve, such as the activation of calls and video calls on its web platform, or the possibility of changing the color of its smartphone app, this is the trick you should use.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF WHATSAPP LETTERS

Remember that to execute this function, it is necessary to download an application that accompanies WhatsApp. It will not ask for permissions or access to your contacts. On the contrary, it is totally free and safe:

In this way you can change the color of the WhatsApp letters in your conversations. (Photo: MAG)
In this way you can change the color of the WhatsApp letters in your conversations. (Photo: MAG)
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The best mobile + fiber rates for freelancers and professionals

Brian Adam - 0
A year as dark as 2020, which is about to end, has taught us how important it is to have a good Internet connection....
Read more
Apps

Five YouTube SEO Tips for Beginners

Brian Adam - 0
For a video to reach the top positions in YouTube search results and in the recommendations made by the platform, you need more than...
Read more
Tech News

How to start an online business from scratch?

Brian Adam - 0
At the same time that we spend more and more hours of our day to day looking at a screen, the possibilities...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©