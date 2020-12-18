This is how you can change the color of the WhatsApp letters: try this trick

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Don’t let it pass you! Learn it today. WhatsApp it has a series of hidden tricks and tools that very few users have known how to find and take advantage of. This is the case of the possibility of changing the color of the letters of the mobile application in order not only to give a new style to your conversations, but also to surprise your friends, family, among others.

While a third-party app is required for this to work on WhatsApp Many have already tried it and found it quite surprising that the fast messaging app gives you this tool.

How to do it? Nowadays WhatsApp it has more downloads than any other program in its sector, it has even surpassed Messenger, Instagram and Telegram.

Although there are still things to improve, such as the activation of calls and video calls on its web platform, or the possibility of changing the color of its smartphone app, this is the trick you should use.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF WHATSAPP LETTERS

Remember that to execute this function, it is necessary to download an application that accompanies WhatsApp . It will not ask for permissions or access to your contacts. On the contrary, it is totally free and safe: