This is how you can change the playback speed of YouTube videos

There is no doubt that Youtube It is the platform where millions of people go every day in search of certain content. Although the Google platform offers a control to be able to advance or rewind the reproduction of any content, the truth is that many times it is not useful when we want to advance the reproduction of it or if, on the contrary, it is too fast and we have to walk stopping and going back.

In these cases, it may be much more useful modify the playback speed of a YouTube video. In this way, we can advance the content more quickly if we want to reach a specific point easily or make the playback go slower if we need to follow it in detail.

Luckily, this is something we can do from our own YouTube settings and without the need for third-party applications or software, both in the browser and in the mobile app. If we want to increase or decrease the playback speed of a video from the browser, the first thing we have to do is go to YouTube and search for the video in question. Once there, in the lower right part of the player we click on the gear button and we select the option Playback speed.

A list will automatically appear with all the available options ranging from 0.25 to 2, with the normal playback speed being value 1. Therefore, the 0.25 speed will reduce the speed to a quarter, while if we select the value 2, means that we will be doubling the playback speed. This way, we can go adjusting the speed to our liking while the video itself is playing.

If the default values ​​are not to our liking, we can also click on the Customize option, which will show us a slider that allows us to change the playback speed in a much more precise way.

Change the playback speed from mobile

In this case, the first thing we have to do is open the YouTube app on our device, go to the video in question and tap on the icon with the three dots that is shown in the upper right corner. Now we touch on the option Play speed And, as in the desktop version, we will be shown the different options to modify the video playback speed.

In this case, the YouTube mobile app does not allow you to choose the Personalize option as it happens from the desktop browser, so we will have to make do with the options it offers by default.