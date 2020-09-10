Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleMobile

This is how you can customize the Google Assistant recipe and restaurant recommendations

By Brian Adam
One of the novelties of Google Assistant are the new reminders and recommendations. From now on when consulting our summary the day we can see recipe and restaurant suggestions.

To improve those food recommendations we can tell the Assistant our culinary tastes and food preferences. For this we only have to configure our food preferences.

Your food preferences

Food Assistant

To tell the Google Assistant what kind of food we like to eat, we just have to activate the assistant, click on the icon To explore, then touch on the our account icon and finally in Settings. In the tab ‘You’ we will find the new section ‘Food preferences’

There we can add our preferences, clicking on the food preferences (vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free food), the type of gastronomy we like (Chinese, Italian, Mexican food, etc …) or the ingredients that we like or don’t like.

Food Assistant

Once we have configured our preferences, the Google Assistant will recommend recipes or restaurants that have food that suits our tastes as much as possible, discarding in its suggestions those dishes whose ingredients or type of cuisine we do not like.

