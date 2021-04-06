This is how you can enable access to chats and rooms in Gmail

- Advertisement -

Gmail continues to represent the most widely used email service in the world. This is not at all strange if we see the amount of news that it incorporates, making its users have their needs satisfied. Now, they have enabled 3 new tabs on the main screen of the web and Android version to more easily access Gmail chats and rooms.

In that sense, we will show you how to easily activate them both in Android and in the web version.

Activating the chats and rooms tabs in Gmail

Gmail chats were already an available feature, however, now it is trying to give it a new push with a more friendly and simple access. Generally, this 3-tab access to chats, rooms and meetings in Gmail was available for business plan users, however, it has now been open to everyone. However, these functions are in the testing phase, so it may not be entirely stable.

It should also be noted that this possibility is not available for iOS, only Android and the web version.

Gmail Chats and Rooms on Android

To activate this function in your Gmail for Android, open the application and touch the icon of the 3 horizontal lines in the upper left.

Scroll all the way to the bottom of the drop-down side panel and select “Settings.”

On the new screen, choose your account.

Finally, locate the “General” section and enable the first option that refers to the chat. This will restart the app and on the new start you will see the Gmail chats, rooms and meetings tabs.

Chats and Rooms on the web

If you want to enable these sections for the web version of Gmail, start by clicking on the gear icon at the top right. This will display a panel where we must click on “See all settings“.

On the new screen, go to the “Chats and Meet” tab and enable the option “Google Chat (early access). Then, save the changes and you will have the new accesses to rooms and chats, just below the Google Meet options.

The rooms are very useful for teamwork, allowing communication and file sharing between workgroups. For its part, with the chat you can quickly establish conversations with any contact.

