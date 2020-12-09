This is how you can hide notifications from your WhatsApp conversations

How many messages do you receive daily on your WhatsApp ? Do they appear in the notifications and several can read it? If you are one of the people who takes good care of their conversations and prevent the rest from looking at what they write to you, then this is the trick you should try immediately.

As you know, every time a message reaches our WhatsApp , this is shown on the screen of our smartphone, even when we scroll down the notification panel, the chats are shown being possibly read by the person next to us.

Do you know how to hide your messages from notifications on your smartphone? Be it Android or iPhone, this is the trick you should know so that no one else can see what they have written to you.

Remember that it is not necessary to have a third-party application that, in general, tend to ask you for permission to access your contact list, gallery or your personal information. Follow these steps from WhatsApp .

HOW TO PREVENT THEM FROM READING YOUR WHATSAPP MESSAGES

To begin, you must have your mobile device by your side in order to hide all notifications from WhatsApp .

Use this trick if you have an Android cell phone

Disable WhatsApp notifications so that no one else reads your messages without consent. (Photo: MAG)

Use this trick if you have an iPhone cell phone