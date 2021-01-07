This is how you can remove the new 2021 WhatsApp policies

- Advertisement -

Did you say “OK”? This is what you should know right now. WhatsApp has updated its new policies 2021 to protect your privacy and security in your conversations. However, many accepted the conditions without having read them and now wish to retract.

Among some major changes by WhatsApp Mention that none of your data that you send in the app will be shared by other networks such as Instagram or Facebook, as well as it will restrict third parties from seeing your conversations in the app.

The application also emphasizes that it will not use your data to serve you advertising on its banners or on the social networks associated with the company.

Do you want to retract or you just don’t like the new conditions it has set WhatsApp on your devices? Well, this is the only method you should follow, even though it is the most radical. Would you do it?

These are the new WhatsApp policies that have reached the whole world. (Photo: WhatsApp)

HOW TO DELETE THE NEW 2021 POLICIES FROM WHATSAPP

There are many versions that are being shared on social networks about the new policies of WhatsApp 2021 . Most of them tend to be feared by users.

Several memes even mention that WhatsApp can now spy on you or view your conversations and even activate the camera to see your reactions. We tell you that this type of information is false.

However, if you did not read the security policies and new regulations, and accepted, there is only one method to withdraw: it is to delete the application or your account.

In order to delete your WhatsApp account you must go to Settings, Account and there click on Delete Account. It is the only method for you to use other platforms such as Telegram.