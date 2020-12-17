This is how you can use WhatsApp Plus with a virtual number: learn how to create it

- Advertisement -

To be able to use WhatsApp You need to register your cell phone in order to chat with all your friends and family around the world, but now a new tool has been discovered. There is a trick in order to create a virtual number. How to do it?

If you want to get more functions than WhatsApp offers you, you can use the version of WhatsApp Plus which not only allows you to change or modify the color of the quick messaging application, but also prevent your friends from seeing you online.

While in order to activate WhatsApp Plus It is necessary to have a cell phone number. If you don’t want to be banned in the future, then use the trick to create a virtual number.

Remember that if you use your phone to activate WhatsApp Plus, it may stop working in a few days as it is not official, as established in the conditions and terms of WhatsApp.

So you can create a virtual number to activate WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: adslzone.net)