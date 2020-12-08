This is how you say Christmas in Quechua using Google Translate

Are you already looking for gifts or Christmas cards? Many are already making their preparations, that is why we will mention how you can say “Merry Christmas” in different languages ​​using Google translator in a creative way.

Through the application of Google Whether for smartphone or the web, you can place an infinity of phrases in order to be able to congratulate someone wishing them happy holidays.

It’s quite easy and you even have countless languages ​​with which to share that special moment: French, English, Spanish, Italian, until the Quechua.

This will also help you to increase your vocabulary in a language other than the native one so that you wish a Christmas with all your family or friends in the place where you are. See how to say Merry Christmas in Google translate .

HOW TO SAY MERRY CHRISTMAS IN ANOTHER LANGUAGE USING GOOGLE TRANSLATOR

If you want to use the translation for a text message, like WhatsApp, here we provide the translations made by Google Translate.

Google’s trick to take a picture with a lion and other animals in your house