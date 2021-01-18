This is how you should use the fingerprint reader on your Android or Mac device

- Advertisement -

Has the fingerprint reader on your Android or Mac device ever failed you? You’ve probably wondered why the pattern doesn’t recognize me on the first try? What am I doing wrong? Don’t worry, we will explain why it happens and what is the proper way to use it.

While it is true that finger sensors are very sensitive biometric devices, they can sometimes fail. This happens because our tracks “can wear down to the point where they become unreliable.”

Some activities that involve working with your hands in the air can play a role. As well as handling certain materials like oil, adhesives and even dirt. Indeed, these factors can gradually unload our footprints.

Even when we practice physical activities such as lifting weights and climbing without protection, without gloves, we are indirectly affecting our fingerprints.

So how do we prevent Android or Mac devices from failing to recognize our fingerprints?

Based on the above, the best option would be to keep your hands clean and protect your digital patterns. However, if you can’t do it because your job depends on getting your hands dirty frequently. So, consider the following information:

Use the middle finger as the default

Although it is rare, it is one of the best options, because it is not used as often nor does it receive the same damage as the thumb or index finger. It is recommended to use this pattern on Android smartphones “that have the fingerprint reader on the back or the Touch ID panel on Mac.”

Use the sides of your fingers

If you want to keep using your thumb as the default. The recommendation here is to use the sides of the fingers instead of the pads. This option is ideal “for phones with side-mount fingerprint readers on Android smartphones.”

Program on the same finger

This option, like the previous one, allows you to continue using the finger of your choice to unlock the mobile. What you have to do is “program on the same finger with Android or macOS several times over a period of time.” This allows the system to recognize, in addition to your fingerprint, marks and scars, that is, the sensor will learn all the details of your finger.

Thus, the above options prevent the fingerprint reader on your Android or Mac device from failing. Although, this will work as long as it is something comfortable for you. If you put these tips into practice, tell us how it goes and how useful it has been for you.

