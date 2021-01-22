This is Letterboxd, the film social network that everyone talks about

- Advertisement -

Today, thanks to the different streaming content platforms, users consume a large number of movies and series, which makes it difficult to keep a list of what has been seen, as well as to be aware of all the news that arrive, such as the best films of 2021 that we recommended. In this context, today we are talking about Letterboxd, an application launched in 2011 but which in recent weeks is gaining popularity. It works like a social network and it allows make lists with movies that have been seen, as well as discovering the news that will reach Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.

Letterboxd is a platform where you can create lists with the movies that have been seen and find news and premieres.

Letterboxd is available as a browser app, but it also has free apps for iOS, Android, and AppleTV. The operation is similar to that of applications for readers of books such as GoodReads, which allows you to create reading lists, write reviews and rate books.

In this sense, the Letterboxd app works like a social network. In fact, you have your profile, which you can configure and personalize by adding your photo and filling in your details. The profile will show information such as the average scores you give to the films, as well as a calendar with the films you have seen, the date on which you have seen them … In the profile you will also have access to the lists of films, the movies to watch and everything related to other users, such as the number of followers you have …

In your profile you can add any movie you have seen, rate it and write a review. In addition to creating lists, you will see who your followers are and it is possible to interact with them, sharing lists or comments. You can also check the activity of the contacts, to know what they are seeing.

The platform’s search engine allows you to search for movies, find lists based on genres, artists, release date or directors, movie rankings. In addition, when you open the app, the “Popular” section appears, which allows you to discover new films among the most popular of the week, the most popular among contacts or the latest films added to the platform. It is also possible to see the latest reviews.

On the other hand, by clicking on each movie, you will get detailed information about the director, the release date, the complete casting, the duration, the producer, the genre, as well as a synopsis, the cinematic trailer, the reviews of the rest of the users and the lists to which the film belongs.

In addition, being a platform based on the lists and recommendations of the users, it is recommended search contacts and friends Within it, for this, it offers integration with Facebook and Twitter, to find users who already use Letterboxd.

Finally, the application offers “Premium accounts” and “Patron” that have some superior functionalities, such as the possibility to connect Letterboxd with an IMBD account, view an annual profile summary or create widgets to embed in a web page.

Letterboxd is currently making a big splash. Along with ClubHouse, are two of the more promising new social networks looking forward to 2021, so feel free to experiment with them and learn more about them.

