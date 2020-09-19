This is not a small child but a 33 year old man!

Moscow: The “baby” in the picture is Denis Fashurin, a native of Russia. But wait! This is not a small child at all, but a “man” who was born in 1987 and is 33 years old today.

A few days ago, a Russian YouTuber interviewed Dennis, after which he became popular on social media. He has an account on Instagram called denvashurin125 which has more than 4600 followers.

During the interview, Dennis said that since he was very young, his parents had noticed that he looked much younger than his actual age.

Because of his height and facial features, he still looks like a schoolboy. Perhaps that is why he chose to live in a town in his native Krasnoyarsk, rather than move to another city.

Here they spend their time more freely and carefree, hunting, fishing and being happy with their families.

Why do they look like a child despite coming of age? In response to this question, Dennis said that he was not interested in knowing this, so he did not go to any doctor or specialist to find out why he looks so young.

There is no shortage of people who look much younger than their actual age, but there are very few people who look like minors even though they are very old. Dennis Fashourine is one of them.