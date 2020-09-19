Latest newsTop Stories

This is not a small child but a 33 year old man!

By Brian Adam
0
13
This is not a small child at all, but a
This Is Not A Small Child But A 33 Year

Must Read

Tech News

Huawei launches the first Garena Free Fire tournament: 3Volution, with many prizes up for grabs

Brian Adam - 0
Tati Huawei prizes up for grabs for first tournament of Garena Free Fire: 3Volution on Huawei smartphone which will go on until the end...
Read more
5G News

Huawei and 5G in Brazil, the US opposes and threatens consequences

Brian Adam - 0
The U.S. continues the campaign against Huawei: after prolonging the ban and putting England under pressure, now the American ambassador Todd Chapman has informed...
Read more
Community

Type 2 diabetes can go into remission with testosterone therapy, here’s the study

Brian Adam - 0
An 11-year study in Germany showed that the Testosterone-based therapy can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes mellitus. This result, published in...
Read more
Facebook

Zuckerberg: “Instagram can hurt us”, and decided to acquire it to neutralize it

Brian Adam - 0
After Steve Jobs' emails on iBooks, another explosive document leaks from the United States Congress, this time on theacquisition of Instagram by Facebook. Casey Newton...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Moscow: The “baby” in the picture is Denis Fashurin, a native of Russia. But wait! This is not a small child at all, but a “man” who was born in 1987 and is 33 years old today.

A few days ago, a Russian YouTuber interviewed Dennis, after which he became popular on social media. He has an account on Instagram called denvashurin125 which has more than 4600 followers.

During the interview, Dennis said that since he was very young, his parents had noticed that he looked much younger than his actual age.

Because of his height and facial features, he still looks like a schoolboy. Perhaps that is why he chose to live in a town in his native Krasnoyarsk, rather than move to another city.

Here they spend their time more freely and carefree, hunting, fishing and being happy with their families.

Why do they look like a child despite coming of age? In response to this question, Dennis said that he was not interested in knowing this, so he did not go to any doctor or specialist to find out why he looks so young.

There is no shortage of people who look much younger than their actual age, but there are very few people who look like minors even though they are very old. Dennis Fashourine is one of them.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Smaller than a blood cell … the world’s shortest ultrasound machine

Brian Adam - 0
Munich: German scientists have invented the world's smallest ultrasound machine, which is smaller than a blood cell. What is special is that it...
Read more
Top Stories

Images of ducks trapping stray snakes on land are viral

Brian Adam - 0
Perth: In Perth, Australia, three ducks spotted a stray snake He took it to land under his supervision and the whole scene was...
Read more
Top Stories

Now Facebook will also provide timely and accurate information on climate change

Brian Adam - 0
San Francisco: In a few days, Facebook will launch a brand new "Climate Science Information Center" in its main app, which will allow Facebook...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©