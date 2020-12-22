Entertainment

“This is revenge”: they say that Gabriel Soto knows where the blow of his intimate video comes from

By Brian Adam
0
0
277pmunzcfgpzb4jukhjzx4uoy.jpg
277pmunzcfgpzb4jukhjzx4uoy.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

After Gabriel Soto became a topic of conversation in the entertainment world due to the leak of an intimate video, the stories around the incident have started to unfold and one of her pointed out that it was all about a revenge.

In the program Tell me what you know, of Telemundo, the presenter Luis Alfonso “Lucho” Borrego explained that he has spoken with several people around Soto, who were able to appreciate the immediate reaction of the actor.

A first group of people close to Gabriel told him that Lucho said the video would be recent, but according to the presenter of the program, the recording would not be so new because a scar could be seen on Gabriel’s abdomen.

Borrego recalled that in 2013 Soto underwent surgery and hence his idea that the material could have been recorded at that time when he was recovering.

Soto made headlines for the leak of his intimate video

Gabriel Soto had to undergo an emergency operation in August 2013 for a stomach ulcer.

“My recovery has been impossible better, but obviously due to the level of the operation and the severity of what it was, I get tired. The truth is that I feel that I was born again, being in intensive care as I was, almost 8 days, and seeing what I saw around, values ​​in an impressive way everything, “he explained at that time to Televisa Shows.

Although it is not clear if the video is from that time, the truth is that Soto already accepted the veracity of the material and pointed out that his privacy was violated.

According to Lucho Borrego, “What he is saying (is that) this is a revenge where they are violating his privacy.”

(Photo: Twitter @gabrielsotoMEX)

The presenter of Tell me what you know noted that Soto “knows who he sent it to and he knows where this video comes from.”

In the same program Telemundo A small interview with Irina Baeva was shown, who was not aware of what was happening with her boyfriend.

The actress was intercepted at the airport and revealed that the video was not in her time.

“Hey no, look, the only thing I have to say about it myself, because it was not in my year, then it is not up to me to talk about it. They will really ask the corresponding party, ”he told the television broadcast.

Soto has already reacted to the leak of the intimate video

“Gabriel as my partner, as the man I am with and who I love, has my full support and all my trust right now. And well, the only thing I would like to ask you is that we all have respect for such a delicate issue, because there are two girls involved, “he added.

Hours after the controversy broke out, Gabriel Soto published a video in which he expressed his feelings regarding the violation of his privacy.

“Well hello everyone, how are you? Well what do I tell them? One more line to the tiger. I am not going to talk much about it, the only thing I want to tell you is that I feel very vulnerable because of the way my privacy was violated, and make it clear that this happened many years ago, “he commented on Instagram stories.

“I take full responsibility for this issue, and I want to ask my friends in the media for their full support in treating this with the utmost care to ensure the well-being of my daughters and my partner. Thank you very much for your support and understanding, and take good care of yourselves, “he added.

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

“I thought it thundered me”: Juan Osorio reappeared connected to an oxygen tank in his fight against COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
After several days away from the public scene, in the midst of his contagion of COVID-19, producer Juan Osorio reappeared on his Twitter...
Read more
Entertainment

“He is better old for known”: why Niurka continues to have intimate encounters with Juan Osorio

Brian Adam - 0
In the middle of the convalescence of the producer Juan Osorio after having contracted the COVID-19 disease, his ex-wife and mother of one...
Read more
Entertainment

Alarm in the family of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo: one of their daughters ended up in the emergency room on suspicion of COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The family of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo recently went through moments of anguish due to a suspicion of COVID-19.It turns out that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©