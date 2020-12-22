“This is revenge”: they say that Gabriel Soto knows where the blow of his intimate video comes from

- Advertisement -

After Gabriel Soto became a topic of conversation in the entertainment world due to the leak of an intimate video, the stories around the incident have started to unfold and one of her pointed out that it was all about a revenge.

In the program Tell me what you know, of Telemundo, the presenter Luis Alfonso “Lucho” Borrego explained that he has spoken with several people around Soto, who were able to appreciate the immediate reaction of the actor.

A first group of people close to Gabriel told him that Lucho said the video would be recent, but according to the presenter of the program, the recording would not be so new because a scar could be seen on Gabriel’s abdomen.

Borrego recalled that in 2013 Soto underwent surgery and hence his idea that the material could have been recorded at that time when he was recovering.

Gabriel Soto had to undergo an emergency operation in August 2013 for a stomach ulcer.

“My recovery has been impossible better, but obviously due to the level of the operation and the severity of what it was, I get tired. The truth is that I feel that I was born again, being in intensive care as I was, almost 8 days, and seeing what I saw around, values ​​in an impressive way everything, “he explained at that time to Televisa Shows.

Although it is not clear if the video is from that time, the truth is that Soto already accepted the veracity of the material and pointed out that his privacy was violated.

According to Lucho Borrego, “What he is saying (is that) this is a revenge where they are violating his privacy.”

The presenter of Tell me what you know noted that Soto “knows who he sent it to and he knows where this video comes from.”

In the same program Telemundo A small interview with Irina Baeva was shown, who was not aware of what was happening with her boyfriend.

The actress was intercepted at the airport and revealed that the video was not in her time.

“Hey no, look, the only thing I have to say about it myself, because it was not in my year, then it is not up to me to talk about it. They will really ask the corresponding party, ”he told the television broadcast.

“Gabriel as my partner, as the man I am with and who I love, has my full support and all my trust right now. And well, the only thing I would like to ask you is that we all have respect for such a delicate issue, because there are two girls involved, “he added.

Hours after the controversy broke out, Gabriel Soto published a video in which he expressed his feelings regarding the violation of his privacy.

“Well hello everyone, how are you? Well what do I tell them? One more line to the tiger. I am not going to talk much about it, the only thing I want to tell you is that I feel very vulnerable because of the way my privacy was violated, and make it clear that this happened many years ago, “he commented on Instagram stories.

“I take full responsibility for this issue, and I want to ask my friends in the media for their full support in treating this with the utmost care to ensure the well-being of my daughters and my partner. Thank you very much for your support and understanding, and take good care of yourselves, “he added.

