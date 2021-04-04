web
This is the AC30 portable power station, from Bluetti

captura27 730x401.jpg

Being able to take a 220V portable plug to the field, and leave the power station charging with solar panels, is the dream of any adventurer, and nowadays it is not that difficult to do so.

They haven’t shown it from Bluetti, a brand that recently introduced the BLUETTI AC30 portable solar power station, with a 96000mAh 300Wh battery capacity, along with AC / DC / USB / Car ports that can power devices with a maximum of 300W. .

It is an ideal energy source for indoor and outdoor activities, such as traveling, camping, hunting or fishing, and in this video I explain how it is:

As you can see, it is the ideal solution to also have an emergency backup power source during power outages.

Among its main functions we have:

– Wireless charging area on the top, for mobile phones, 5w / 7.5w / 10w / 15w
– Quiet, zero emissions, clean (can be charged with solar panels)
– Digital LCD display showing input / output power and remaining power
– Several output ports, including alternating current, one 12v / 10a like car cigarette, one 5v / 3A type-c for faster charging, and two usb-a.
– Led lighting (full brightness / half brightness) and SOS flash function. It can be turned on to call for help if needed.

To charge it we can put it in a normal plug, it takes between 7 and 8 hours to fully recharge (42 watt AC adapter included), and if we use solar panels, they have to be compatible with those that emit voc 12-25v / 150w (a solar panel with about 15v working voltage is recommended).

The power station is priced at $ 299, and the solar panels, sold separately, cost $ 399.

Purchase link: click here.

