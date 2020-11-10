This is the Apple M1, the first of a line of processors with which Apple raises a radical leap for its Macs

The transition of Apple and its Macs has begun, and has done it with a new chip, the Apple M1. This will be the first of a family of chips that will be integrated into Apple computers in the future, and that poses notable changes compared to the Intel processors that were used until now in their laptops and desktops.

The Apple M1 is according to Apple a processor that provides “a giant leap” in the realm of performance per watt. Manufactured with 5 nanometer technology, this chip with 16 billion transistors it will be the heart of the first Macs to make that major leap to ARM architecture.

Eight cores to dominate them all

In Apple they explained how many of the components of the motherboard of their MacBook or their iMac are now condensed in this new SoC that thanks to this 5-nanometer lithographic process allows everything to be integrated into that die.

In Apple they talked about how in the design of this processor have made use of a unified memory architecture with high bandwidth and low latency. This architecture allows the different elements of the team to have access to this crucial component so that all kinds of processes run perfectly.

These Apple M1 will have eight cores, four of which are “high-efficiency” and four of which are “high-performance”. The four most efficient cores appear to be quite powerful as well, and while they did not provide details of the comparison, they did reveal that they are just as powerful as current dual-core processors in MacBook Airs.

Developing…