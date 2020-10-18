This is the design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, according to OnLeaks

The design of the supposed Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra has just been leaked at the hands of OnLeaks. It is one of the most differential designs that the Korean company has built, as the leaked renders show.

While there is no news yet about the possible specifications of the devices, yes there are data regarding the dimensions. So let’s take a close look at the design of the future high-end Samsung, since they have quite a few differences with respect to the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra.

Everything revolves around the camera module

OnLeaks puts on the table the name of Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, although it does not rule out that the generation, as dictated by previous models, ends up marked under the S30 line. What seems clear, according to the source, is how the design of these two devices will be. Regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra model, a well-used front part is expected, in the line of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the rear part is starred by a huge camera module, which includes four sensors.

The envelope module comes out quite a bit from the body of the terminal, wrapping it from the side all the way to the rear. There is no data about the sensors, but if the tradition of the past generation is followed, we could find a main sensor, ultra-wide, telephoto and a fourth periscope sensor also dedicated to zoom.

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21, the source points to a smaller module, but also very different from the current model. as in the S21 Ultra, the module emerges from the side of the terminal. In this case, the number of cameras drops to three, and the LED flash is outside said module.

Another point to highlight is that, in the case of the Galaxy S21, the panel aims to be flat, instead of the slight curvature that the S21 Ultra maintains, similar to that of the current generation models. Samsung has already opted for the flat panel in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and according to the source the successor to the S20 will follow this path. This panel is expected to be around 6.2 inches, while the Ultra model would go up to 6.7 or 6.9 inches, with dimensions of about 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm.

