This is the extreme battery saving mode of the new Pixel 5: up to 48 hours of extra autonomy

A few hours ago, Google was the protagonist with the presentation of its new batch of devices. “Gadgets” for all tastes, which highlighted the new Chromecast with Google TV, the Nest Audio speaker and of course, its two new Android-based phones, the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5.

We already know a good part of the information about both models through the different articles that we have dedicated to them. And now, in this case we are going to focus on a functionality that under the name Active Extreme Battery Saver, promises to extend the autonomy of the phones up to 48 hours.

No more going with the charger in tow

With this function that Google has commented on the company blog, the system limit and pause some phone functions to make the battery stop draining so we can continue to use the phone when we do not have a charger nearby.

A productivity power up.

The new # Pixel5G phones feature Extreme Battery Saver to keep your phone going for up to 48 hours: https://t.co/c7Wpm04Sp1#LaunchNightIn pic.twitter.com/Nsck6RxbpL – Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020





More exactly, Active Extreme Battery Saver it will interrupt the execution of a good part of the applications and their notifications, but at the same time it will decrease the waiting time of the screen on, limit the access points or deactivate connections such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Google is not the first company to bet on this type of solution, for example Samsung has the “Maximum battery saving” and Sony has the Ultra STAMINA mode that prolongs the autonomy significantly

Saving battery thanks to this new mode is one of the functions that Google announces as important in its two new smartphones.

And with that said, a question remains in the air Will the Active Extreme Battery Saver mode reach other Pixels from previous generations? This is what, for example, they think in Android Authority, in a movement that would not be unreasonable, since it is not the first time that functions have been de-scaled, which go down a notch to other generations and in the case of this improvement, more perhaps than many others, it would be appreciated especially when the batteries already have a few charging cycles behind them.

