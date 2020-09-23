This is the final look that the new Chromecast will have, and its remote control

We have been on the trail of what will be one of the great releases of this fall for a few months now. Neither more nor less than the complete facelift of one of the gadgets that have given the most service to users in recent years, allowing them the possibility of turning televisions that did not have operating systems or apps through which to view series, movies, etc., into smart TVs.

But despite the enormous utility that it has had, times advance which is outrageous and Google has understood that its more classic Chromecast models were being overtaken widely so they offered other solutions with a similar price. The Fire Stick TV from Amazon, or the Mi TV Stick from Xiaomi, without forgetting the Apple TV: they are all self-sufficient and with a remote control with which to control all their functions. Goodbye to the phone.

By the end of the month it will be official

That is why, faced with the push of the competition, Google has decided to react by developing a new Chromecast that has an element that draws attention at first glance: its remote control. As you can see from the photo that you have just below, and that has been leaked in the last hours, you will have the essential functions to handle the current playback or quickly search through the Android TV menus (soon Google TV).

New Google Chromecast. Winfuture

This remote control offers a circular main control to move through the menus up, down, left and right, a central “Ok” button, the ancestral resource of returning to the previous menu, so typical of Android, another direct access to the assistant those of Mountain View in case we want to ask you for a movie or a specific series (“Ok Google, Steven Spielberg movies”), mute the volume of the TV or go to the Home of the Chromecast, where are all the installed apps, as well as shortcuts to YouTube, Netflix, turn the Smart TV on or off and finally select the video input.

And the volume, have they forgotten about it? It must be said that no, it is present on the remote control through two buttons that you can see on the right side. As you see, This new model is a huge leap from previous generations and places Google at the same level as its current competition, which without giving up the functions of sharing or sending content, has an operating system, apps and enough memory to not need a mobile phone, tablet or computer next to it. On September 30, more.