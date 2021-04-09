This is the first agreement between the Government and the operators to pursue hacking websites

- Advertisement -

Measures against piracy of audiovisual content on the Internet and the increase in the number of video-on-demand platforms seem to have taken effect. The number of blockades by telecommunications operators of pirated websites that broadcast pay television illegally, violating intellectual protection regulations, practically tripled in Spain during the last year. The government wants to end illegal downloads on the internet. Now, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, through the General Directorate of Cultural Industries, Intellectual Property and Cooperation, is promoting the signing of the protocol for the reinforcement of the protection of intellectual property rights in an act that tomorrow, Thursday 8 April, the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, will preside. The protocol will be signed by the Coalition of Content Creators and Industries, its partners, DigitalES and the Internet access operators that make up said association, as well as Euskatel and Eurona. This text is the result of the sessions of the Working Group held between the Internet access operators in Spain and the representatives of the holders of intellectual property rights, creators and content industries. These meetings, convened by the General Directorate of Cultural Industries, Intellectual Property and Cooperation since March 2020, have aimed to promote dialogue between both parties to achieve self-regulation in the medium and long term that contributes to promoting a legal digital content offer cultural and reduce the infringement of intellectual property rights on the Internet. The first time that all parties agree It is the first time that a voluntary code of conduct has been achieved that formally self-regulates collaboration between the culture sector and the sector of Internet access operators, key in access to the Legal digital offer of cultural content and in the fight against piracy. The protocol has been signed by 98% of the operators quota in Spain. “From the Government we are proud to place Spain at the head of the member states that, through a voluntary code of conduct, promote self-regulation between the culture sector and the telecommunications operators sector,” Uribes explained. Endorsed by the CNMC The text, which has been reviewed and favorably considered by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), will be applicable to those websites whose infringement of intellectual property rights has been judicially declared, having adopted measures of interruption of the Internet access service, provided that certain conditions of repetition of the illegal conduct concur.