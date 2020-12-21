EntertainmentLatest news

This is the first preview of one of the most anticipated documentaries of 2021, “The Beatles: Get Back”

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
The New Zealand Director Peter jackson published a video in which he anticipates just over four minutes of unpublished images from the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back”, a new reading of the classic film “Let It Be”, and announced its premiere for August 27, 2021.

“This is not a trailer. It is a montage of the 56 unseen hours of the film”, The filmmaker clarified at the beginning of the video, where he greets the fans of the group and confirms the date of arrival in theaters after the postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Immediately afterwards, a series of images follow one another in which the four Liverpool musicians appear animated, making jokes and enjoying the rehearsals, which is opposed to the boredom-laden scenes that characterized the original 1970 film Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

Among other things, the preview shows the group musicalizing a kind of sung newscast by John Lennon, who makes fun of a newspaper article that accounts for George Harrison’s alleged problems with the French police; as well as the rehearsal for the song “Get Back”.

You can also see various jokes and morisquettes of the musicians before the cameras, with a special role of Ringo Starr; or John and Paul McCartney in a hilarious version of “Two Of Us.”

Ringo Starr brings his sense of humor to "Get back"

The director of the trilogy of “The Lord of the Rings” and “King Kong”, among other successful films, began working about two years ago on this Disney project, with the blessing of the members of the group and their heirs .

The work focused on a lot of material left out of the original 1970 edition, when “Let It Be” took on particular importance because it stood as a kind of testimony to the turbulent last year of the band’s life.

That production, winner of an Oscar award, evidenced the bad mood and tension between the four members of the band, however the new cuts shown by Jackson shatter that ingrained belief.

A newspaper article about George Harrison's alleged problems with the French police appears in the preview, read ironically by John Lennon

“Get Back: The Beatles” was going to be released in the middle of this year but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the director’s work, according to himself when presenting this advance. But to avoid making the wait so long, Jackson wanted to share with fans an excerpt from the film.

At the beginning of the video, the director announces that the production team has resumed their work after the coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand. It also states that They are in the middle of the editing process and they want to share an excerpt from the production so they can see where the film is going to go.

In this way, the Oscar winner has delighted all The Beatles fans with an unexpected Christmas gift with which he hopes “will bring a smile to everyone and much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

