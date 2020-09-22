This is the full range of iPhone 12 with their definitive names

There is less left for the possible presentation keynote of the new Apple iPhone 12 and, the truth is that the shielding of information is no longer what it was when we spoke of those in Cupertino. Gone are those years when nothing was leaked and when the time for the announcements came, everything was surprises. Now, we only need to know the colors they will have, because seeing the revolution of the Apple Watch and the new iPad Air, it is clear that they are going to experiment with their smartphones.

Be that as it may, one One of the few details that we were missing was the name of the smaller iPhone 12 model., which will also have a more than accessible price, and which will include all the technology released in 2017 with the new iPhone X: all-screen front and Face ID. A device that will offer a screen of just 5.4 inches, a little larger than that of an iPhone 5s, for example, and a name that is inspired by some of the more trimmed iPads.

12mini1212 Pro12 Pro Max

– 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

Effectively, the new smaller iPhone 12 will stay with the name “Mini”, in such a way that the rest of the range remains as last year: iPhone 12 for the 6.1-inch screen model (larger than last year’s iPhone 11), iPhone 12 Pro for which it will include the triple camera and that also stays at 6.1 inches, and finally the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7 panel and LiDAR sensor.

Does Apple create its own competition?

It’s funny that Apple has decided to take the step of launching an iPhone 12 Mini the same year in which it has renewed its SE range, with a device that is reminiscent of the design of the latest iPhone 8 but with hardware from 2019. Two models that we might think are competing with each other but that are aimed at different audiences. On the one hand, an old-school device is kept in the catalog, with its round Home button and Touch ID inside it, to satisfy those who do not see the current design of Cupertino favorably; and on the other, an economical alternative to the larger and more modern models is marketed.

Thus, Apple surely wants to close any leakage that could occur in those iPhone clients who go to Android, where there are many alternatives at a very good price in which it is not necessary to spend a thousand euros to obtain a terminal with good performance.

>