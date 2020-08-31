This is the impressive transparent OLED Smart TV from Xiaomi

The Asian manufacturer has celebrated its 10th anniversary in a big way. And, nothing better to show off a first decade of life than presenting one of the most powerful phones on the market. We have already told you about your Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. Now, it is the turn of the Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition.

The Beijing-based firm surprised everyone when it introduced the first Xiaomi TV with an OLED screen. A notable leap in terms of quality, and which made clear the manufacturer’s commitment to the Smart TV sector. And your new Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is a new twist.

This is the transparent OLED Smart TV from Xiaomi

We are talking about a model that will most likely have few units available, so it is very difficult that it ends up landing in Europe. Normal, if you take into account that this TV with transparent OLED screen will have a starting price of about 6,085 euros to change.

As its name suggests, the main exponent of the Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition comes with the fact that it mounts a 55 inch transparent OLED panel. The manufacturer has hardly given details about this technology, but it is most likely a model from LG.

The Korean giant has already shown displays of this type in several fairs, which achieve 38 percent transparency, so surely the Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition mount this LG solution.

And of course, seeing the design of the new Transparent OLED Smart TV from Xiaomi, where the front frames are almost imperceptible so that the screen shines with its own light, make it aesthetically a gadget worthy of admiration. In addition, the panel has a thickness that does not reach 6 mm, making it more spectacular if possible.

We do not know the construction materials, but most likely they have opted for brushed aluminum for the main body of this transparent Smart TV, as well as polycarbonate on the back.

According to the 55 inch screen, Although we do not know the resolution, it is most likely 4K, like the transparent panel that LG showed at the last edition of CES in Las Vegas.

120 Hz refresh rate

What we do know is that this model has the power to reproduce 93% of the DCI-P3 space, in addition to two elements that will delight the most gamer users. In this way, the Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, along with MEMC technology, which is responsible for adjusting the refresh rate depending on the title we are running.

Planning to buy yourself a PS5 or an Xbox Series X? Well, this Smart TV is not going to disappoint you at all. More, considering that it offers a response speed of just one millisecond.

Under the hood of this transparent Xiaomi TV we find a MediaTek 965 processor9, an SoC with enough power to get the most out of AI Master, the artificial intelligence technology that is responsible for improving the scenes, to offer a better quality.

In addition, although the manufacturer has not given more data in this regard, and taking into account its good relationship with Samsung, it is very likely that it has support for HDR10 +, it could even come with Dolby Vision.

What we can confirm is that The Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent boasts support for Dolby Atmos, so the sensation of immersion will be total thanks to an acoustic landscape that will not disappoint you at all.

Its price and release date? Xiaomi has not revealed when it will put its impressive TV on sale, but we do know that it will hit the market at a price of 49,999 yuan, about 6,085 euros to change.

The Beijing-based firm surprised everyone when it introduced the first Xiaomi TV with an OLED screen. A notable leap in terms of quality, and which made clear the manufacturer’s commitment to the Smart TV sector. And your new Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition It’s a new twist of the screw.

The Xiaomi Mi TV LUX will become the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. But how does Xiaomi make a transparent TV? The company has detailed the process.

Latest technology inside

All electronics and sound hardware were moved to the round stand at the bottom of the TV. This made the ccomponents were compressed more than usual, so Xiaomi had to take special care when designing the cooling system. The chipset has a heat sink and the entire base is dotted with vents to help with convective cooling.

LCD and OLED displays can be made transparent. However, Xiaomi chose OLED as it doesn’t need a backlight, whereas a transparent LCD TV would have needed an external light. But even an OLED panel is not naturally transparent.

The “RGBW” color matrix has a unique design where only half of the panel is covered with pixels and the other half is left transparent. The pixels are fine enough that you can’t see them at a normal viewing distance, and the gaps between them are just as small, so you can’t see them either – everything melts into a seemingly normal sheet of glass.

To protect the panel, a 55 “piece of glass is attached to the screen with UV curable glue. Next, a thin metal frame runs around the perimeter of the glass to give it rigidity.

The risks of being the first gadget with this feature

Is a fragile TV, as well as expensive. Not everyone can afford to have it in their living room and enjoy the latest addition to the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. Risking to buy a product from first generation It can be more expensive than the bill, since it will need several revisions to be a consolidated and quality product.

Previously, Xiaomi explained that the high pixel density of mobile displays is a hindrance. It would be interesting to see if the experience gained from designing a transparent TV would help the company solve that problem.

Source: Xiaomi