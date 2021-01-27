This is the link that you should NEVER open in WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Attentive! Currently, many things are shared in WhatsApp – From text messages to videos, photos, GIFs, and fun animated stickers. However, This can also give you headaches. Why? Here we explain what happens.

It turns out that, during this week, thousands of users have reported on social networks that they have received a rather rare message through WhatsApp indicating that they enter the link that is mentioned.

If you click on the link, it will not only open a malicious page, but the message will be replicated to all your contacts automatically without you doing anything.

How do I know what message it is? The YouTube channel of Lukas stefanko mentions that this spam link has Google Play as its main source. The URL, points adslzone , “It may seem real to the inexperienced because it starts with a play.google.store.apps, similar to the original website of play.google.com/store ”.

Even if you install the program, it will ask you for access not only to your notifications, but also permissions to send or respond to messages that come to you through WhatsApp via the quick response function.

This is the link that you should never open on WhatsApp. (Photo: Lukas Stefanko)

Another danger is that the app works in the background, having information not only on your passwords, but also on your bank account if you use the app from your financial institution.

Even if you see Stefanko’s video, you will be able to appreciate not only what the app does with your cell phone, but also check the code of the amount of information it obtains in order to send it to another third person.

“The best way to protect yourself against these attacks, beyond not clicking on these malicious links, is not to install applications from unknown sources, and not to give them any additional permission if we do not trust their origin”, reports adslzone.