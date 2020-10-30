This is the list of 37 phones that will update to EMUI 11

Huawei has published the list of devices that will receive the beta of EMUI 11, the latest version of the company’s operating system. According to a post on the Weibo social network, 37 devices will receive EMUI 11 beta. All devices, including Honor phones, should have received beta versions before the end of November. Huawei has yet to announce when it will start rolling out stable EMUI 11 updates to devices, nor if these 37 models will also receive EMUI 11 beta versions outside of China. However, Huawei Central claims to have received “information” that stable updates will begin to arrive from November. EMUI 11 is based on Android 10, just like EMUI 10 and EMUI 10.1, but it offers many new features. In any case, Android 11 will come later.
List of 37 models that will receive EMUI 11 beta
The list of 37 devices that are eligible to receive EMUI 11 beta is as follows: Phase 1 (starting now)
- Huawei Nova 7 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 6
- Huawei Nova 6 5G
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Honor V30
- Honor V30 Pro
- Honor 30
- Honor 30 Pro
- Honor 30 Pro +
- Huawei MatePad 10.8
Phase 2 (mid-November)
- Huawei Mate Xs
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 RS
- Huawei Mate 20X
- Huawei Mate 20X 5G
- Huawei Mate X
- Huawei Nova 5 Pro
- Honor 20
- Honor 20 Pro
- Honor V20
- Honor Magic 2
- Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8
- Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4
- Huawei MediaPad M6
Phase 3 (end of November)
- Huawei P40
- Huawei P40 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro +
- Huawei Mate 30
- Huawei Mate 30 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 RS
- Huawei MatePad Pro
- Huawei MatePad Pro 5