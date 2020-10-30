This is the list of 37 phones that will update to EMUI 11

Huawei has published the list of devices that will receive the beta of EMUI 11, the latest version of the company’s operating system. According to a post on the Weibo social network, 37 devices will receive EMUI 11 beta. All devices, including Honor phones, should have received beta versions before the end of November. Huawei has yet to announce when it will start rolling out stable EMUI 11 updates to devices, nor if these 37 models will also receive EMUI 11 beta versions outside of China. However, Huawei Central claims to have received “information” that stable updates will begin to arrive from November. EMUI 11 is based on Android 10, just like EMUI 10 and EMUI 10.1, but it offers many new features. In any case, Android 11 will come later.

List of 37 models that will receive EMUI 11 beta

The list of 37 devices that are eligible to receive EMUI 11 beta is as follows: Phase 1 (starting now)

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Honor V30

Honor V30 Pro

Honor 30

Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30 Pro +

Huawei MatePad 10.8

Phase 2 (mid-November)

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20X

Huawei Mate 20X 5G

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Honor 20

Honor 20 Pro

Honor V20

Honor Magic 2

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4

Huawei MediaPad M6

Phase 3 (end of November)