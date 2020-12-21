Entertainment

This is the mansion for which Sylvester Stallone paid $ 35 million

By Brian Adam
Sylvester Stallone, 74, bought a beautiful waterfront property in an exclusive area of ​​Palm Beach, Florida, for a total of USD 35,375 million. Some of your new neighbors will be Rod Stewart, Jon Bon Jovi and Howard Stern.

After selling his mansion called La Quinta in Los Angeles last May for “only” $ 3.15 million, the actor and his wife Jennifer Flavin have decided to move to an area that attracts many celebrities. According to the magazine Forbes, the Hollywood star has a fortune of around USD 325 million.

The property that Stallone acquired is located on palm-fringed grounds. It has a total area of ​​6000 m², overlooking the Lake Worth lagoon and has a fabulous sandy beach and its own dock.

The residence has a swimming pool, spa and jetty (The Grosby Group)
Sylvester Stallone just purchased a beautiful waterfront property in the exclusive Palm Beach area (The Grosby Group)

The details about his new home were released by the local media Palm Beach Daily News. The striking property, whose architecture is inspired by the Spanish style, has a two-story main house and a guest house.

The main residence has five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and large windows. It also has a gym, a wine cellar and outside it has a outdoor cabana with direct view of the pool and whirlpool spa.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin, acquired a little piece of paradise in South Florida for USD 35.375 million, months after disposing of their house called La Quinta, for only USD3.15 million (The Grosby Group)

In total, the property has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms and spans over 1230 m² of living space. It was built in 2014 and overlooks the waters of the Worth Lagoon, a kind of saltwater lake.

To enjoy the spectacular view, the mansion is full of windows with exterior views. Of course, the new home of the legendary “Rocky” actor includes a fully equipped gym.

The former owners bought the house, in 2018, after paying USD 26,650,000 while last June they announced it in $ 37,850,000 dollars, so they sold it below what they expected.

Spanish-style property includes two-story main residence, separate guest house, and outdoor cabana with direct views of the pool and whirlpool spa (The Grosby Group) Property has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms (The Grosby Group) Sylvester Stallone's New Palm Beach Mansion (The Grosby Group)

The acquisition brings Stallone back to the “Sunshine State” for the first time in 20 years. The actor lived in Miami for much of the 1990s, selling his residency in 1999, the same year he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Miami.

In May he released his famous Los Angeles mansion, which he had bought in 2010 and for which he had paid about $ 4,500,000. However, considering his willingness to sell it, he lowered it to just over 3,000,000 dollars. That is, 1,500,000 less than its original value. Stallone wanted to get rid of the property since 2014 and agreed to sell it at a lower price in order to finally do so.

