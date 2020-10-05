Exclusive Controller You Can Find For Xbox One

We have talked on different occasions about the customization capacity that Microsoft offers on the Xbox One controllers. Either through the program that allows us to design our control pad (Xbox Design Lab) or through special editions, it is possible that we have a different control from the rest.

Among the special editions we have witnessed the launch of different proposals, but none of them as exclusive as the one offered by the American company with the Xbox DPM X019 wireless controller, a model that will have a single print run of 1,000 units .

Only 1,000 units

The Xbox DPM X019 controller will be a very exclusive accessory. On the one hand, because it is a limited edition that will only have 1,000 units that will be released in different selection countries from November 14. The Xbox Wireless Controller DPM X019 will be available in the United States, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lichenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Countries Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The Xbox DPM X019 enables customizable button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app for Xbox One and Windows 10 and is compatible with any headset that has a 3.5mm stereo jack. In addition, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, it is compatible with tablets and mobile devices .

Price and availability

The Xbox DPM X019 can be purchased at a price of 89.99 euros and will begin to reach users who purchase it on November 14 .