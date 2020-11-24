This is the Motorola Moto G9 Play [Vídeo]

The Moto G9 Play is the newest member of Motorola’s Moto G series. The terminal, which offers one of the most affordable prices on the market, does not renounce features that make it a device at the height of other more widespread economic range phones, such as Xiaomi.

Learn more about the Moto G9 Play in the following video:

The Moto G9 Play has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution, the standard size that has been imposed on the market. Its interior is equipped with 4 Gb of RAM, 64GB of ROM expandable by micro SD card up to a maximum of 512 GB and an 8-core Snapdragon 662 processor.

These are decent specifications that you can take full advantage of thanks to its 5000 mAh battery, which allows you to use the phone for two days with moderate use, even supporting up to 11 hours of screen on. In addition, the battery can be recharged with the 20W fast charge mode, which achieves 100% in about two and a half hours.

In the cameras section, the Moto g9 Play has a 48 MP main sensor, accompanied by two two megapixel lenses that serve as a macro and portrait effect. The phone has a night vision mode, which allows you to take photos in very low light environments with an acceptable quality. For its part, the front camera has 8 MP.

The Moto G9 play is a leap forward over the Moto G8 Play, and it has more of everything: more storage, more photographic quality and more battery. Further, its price, of only 149 euros, makes it a perfect option for those looking for a capable mobile without spending too much.

