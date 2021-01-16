This is the new 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with the best hardware of the moment, including an impressive camera setup. The device features a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, two 10MP telephoto cameras (3X and 10X optical zoom), and a 40MP selfie camera. Although the Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to have the same primary sensor as its predecessor, Samsung has confirmed that the device includes its latest 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor. The ISOCELL HM3 sensor is the latest addition to Samsung’s ISOCELL 108MP family, t is the successor to last year’s ISOCELL HM2 with 0.7 μm pixel sizes. But unlike ISOCELL HM2, ISOCELL HM3 has a larger pixel size, 0.8 μm. The 1 / 1.33 ″ size sensor contains several new technologies designed to deliver great autofocus, dynamic range and night photography performance.

Super PD Plus functionality speeds up autofocus in low light conditions and improves precision, allowing you to take sharp photos of moving objects. For mixed lighting conditions, the ISOCELL HM3 sensor uses a high dynamic range (HDR) imaging technology called Smart ISO Pro. The technology simultaneously captures the same image at high and low ISO, and these images are merged into a single image with 12-bit color depth and lower noise. Since Smart ISO Pro does not take multiple exposures to create a standard HDR image, motion artifacts in images are reduced. Additionally, a low noise mode improves light sensitivity by 50 percent to capture brighter and clearer images in low-light environments.

The pixel arrangement of the ISOCELL HM3 is organized into single-color three-by-three structures that are suitable for combining nine pixels into one. By grouping nine neighboring pixels together, the HM3 mimics a 12MP sensor with large 2.4μm pixels. This increases the sensitivity to light in low light environments. The ISOCELL HM3 design has also been optimized to reduce power use in preview mode by 6.5%, thus saving battery life. The ISOCELL HM3 sensor in the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports 10 fps image capture at full 108MP resolution and up to 90 fps at 12MP. For video, the sensor supports 30fps at 8K resolution, 120fps at 4K, and 240fps at 1080p. The sensor also supports RAW8 (using DPCM / PCM compression), RAW10, and RAW12 output formats.