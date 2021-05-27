This is the new Acer 3D technology that aspires to revolutionize the professional field

There was a time when 3D technologies were going to be the most revolutionary in televisions, portable video game consoles and other electronic devices, promising a series of three-dimensional experiences without the need for special glasses.

But 3D aimed at domestic consumption did not go beyond the promises and various attempts, thus being parked in favor of other new technologies also aimed at domestic consumption that have appeared along the way.



But later, Acer wanted orient the visualization of 3D content without the need for glasses to the segment of professional productivity with the launch of its innovative SpatialLabs technology, which aims at least for professionals, such as 3D designers, to be able to interact with their projects in real time without the need for special glasses.

Bringing glasses-free 3D viewing to the professional realm

SpatialLabs technology will make an appearance on the company’s ConceptD laptops. According to Acer, its new technology is basically “a set of experiences powered by cutting-edge optical solutions.”

As they comment on The Verge, who have had access to a ConceptD laptop, SpatialLabs is based on three elements: a stereo camera that houses two sensors for monitoring the position of the eyes and the head, being located in the upper bezel, an optical lens located in the upper part of the screen, and a technology of 3D rendering in real time that allows working with 3D elements in certain applications.

Yes OK, the result is more than surprising given its great realism, we must consider a series of aspects about SpatialLabs, the main one being the need to have a computer with a powerful enough graphics to be solvent throughout the processing.

In addition, it is a technology that It can be used by a single person simultaneously, in addition to the fact that they will not be able to wear masks, nor have a powerful light behind them, which would make it difficult for the stereo camera to work.

For now, there are some compatible applications with which to start using the new technology, including a video player that dares with YouTube videos for virtual reality or 3D, and even 3D model viewers made in Maya or Blender.

At the moment, it is not expected that this technology can reach home users in the short term, although the results are promising enough that in the future it could also reach them.

It will be interesting to follow up, especially if at some point the fashion of 3D resurfaces.

Image Credit: Acer

More information: Acer