This is the new Chinese alternative to the Tesla Model 3 with its own autonomous driving

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Whenever a new electric car arrives on the market, the first thing that is done is to compare it with the benchmark brand in the market, and that is Tesla. They are always looking at their key parameters with which to evaluate an electric car against that of the electric giant: price, battery, performance and autonomous driving. The XPeng P5 has appeared on the scene and it doesn’t stop disturbing Elon Musk, we will tell you.

XPeng Motors today announced its third production model, the XPeng P5, the World’s first smart electric vehicle in production equipped with LiDAR technology for cars. The P5 will bring Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) capabilities to city roads for the first time in a production vehicle, powered by the XPILOT 3.5 autonomous driving system, developed by XPeng.

This is the new Chinese alternative to the Tesla Model 3 with its own Autopilot

It boasts state-of-the-art technology and a compelling value in its class with superior user-centric and intuitive in-car features. Featuring XPeng’s proprietary XPILOT 3.5 system, which powers intelligent driving, and the latest Xmart OS 3.0 operating system, which offers intelligent interaction.

XPeng P5 interior XPeng

Market leading architecture, innovative functionality

The new architecture XPILOT 3.5 is the most powerful autonomous driving system today, or so the brand promises. The new architecture consists of 32 perception sensors (including 2 LiDAR units, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 millimeter wave radars and 13 high resolution cameras) and 1 high precision positioning unit (GNSS + IMU), to handle road conditions. challenging and complex.

LiDAR units are capable of distinguishing pedestrians, cyclists and scooters, static obstacles and road works, in challenging scenarios such as night and low light conditions, backlighting, and alternating light and dark in tunnels.

Extending the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) function from motorways to city immersion, the P5 will be able to handle situations such as cutting, automatic tracking and speed limit optimization on urban roads, recognizing traffic lights as well as small objects.

Smart cockpit, superlative interaction

The P5’s Xmart OS 3.0 comes with an advanced digital cockpit to offer next-generation user-vehicle interaction. The powerful Xmart OS 3.0 platform supports voice interaction in all scenarios, responding to the complex needs of driver-vehicle and passenger interaction.

The P5 is the first vehicle in its class to implement Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SA8155P automatic grade computing platform, 3 times more powerful than the previous generation. It ensures smooth control and interaction with the user to assist, inform and entertain the driver and passengers.

For the driver to have full utility and control, the instrument console features a large 15.6-inch display. The P5’s smart interaction suite also includes a Bluetooth remote key with extra security.

Elegant and spacious

With a length of 4,808 mm and a wheelbase of 2,768 mm, the technological superiority of the P5 gives it a minimalist style with the distinctive XPeng design.

On the outside, the P5’s sleek aerodynamic profile is complemented by a sleek fastback. The X-shaped headlights and taillights reflect the XPeng logo, embodying the brand’s “X-volving” lighting language. Its 1,493 square meter transparent panoramic glass roof enhances the elegance of its profile.

In the inside, the interior of the P5 presents an enveloping aesthetic space. Spacious and comfortable, the interior well upholstered can be reconfigured as a private movie theater full width for user enjoyment, or put into sleep mode as a sleeping compartment.

>