This is the new limited edition Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity

The apple company has launched the Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity of limited edition. This new model includes colors alluding to the Pan-African flag: red, black and green.

This as a symbol of recognition of African American history and culture. The company notes that it uses the “red for blood that unites the people of the African diaspora and that was shed for their liberation.” It also includes “black for the people whose existence is affirmed by the flag, and green for the vibrant natural wealth of Africa.”

Those from Cupertino indicate that they are currently participants in “six global organizations” that seek to achieve equality of races, as well as the civil rights of these people in the United States and around the world.

What is new about this new model of Apple Watch 6?

This device fulfills the same functions and design as the Apple Watch 6 launched last year. The difference lies in the colors of the strap, in addition to the fact that on the back it includes Black Unity. This limited edition model will go on sale on February 1.

The Apple Watch 6 Black Unity strap is made from individual pieces of colored fluoroelastomer (synthetic rubber). Furthermore, it can be assembled manually. It can even be purchased separately.

Apple also introduced the Unity watch face

The apple company also introduced a Unity watch face and the Black Unity Sport Band. These devices support the initiative of the six global organizations it supports.

The Unity spheres correspond to watchOS 7.3, an operating system that will be available as of today and will arrive via update to compatible devices.

Similarly, Apple offers functions in the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, among other services with content related to African American history. It even invites Apple Watch users to join a new “Unity Activity Challenge.” Where they can “win the limited edition prize by closing their Move circle seven days in a row during February.”

Will you join the Apple challenge?

.