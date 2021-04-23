This is the new purple iPhone 12 that you can reserve from today

- Advertisement -

The Apple keynote last Tuesday had as main protagonists the famous AirTags to locate objects, a new and super-vitaminized iPad Pro with the same processor as the Mac and an Apple TV 4K that, while still looking the same as always, improves the interior with more updated hardware (with 2019 chips).

The fact is that among all these novelties, another one slipped in that has practically gone unnoticed, such as the arrival of a new color to the iPhone 12 range, which is the most informal and cheerful of all that we have for sale within the Apple ecosystem. A model that comes to update the ecosystem to offer potential users a matching complement to wear now that it is spring.

Available to reserve

The truth is that the iPhone 12, despite being slightly less than a month behind the 2019 models, has had time to improve sales figures and ranks as one of the great successes of the Cupertino in the last times. Of course, all despite the fact that the arrival of 5G, and OLED screens, have taken away enough autonomy to notice the difference compared to previous generations.

Even though Apple is working on solving that aspect of the battery for the iPhones of 2021, those currently in stores continue to limp from that part of the device where the new standard of mobile connectivity is weighing down the hours that we can have the terminal on at full capacity. This new purple color comes to complement the white, black, green, blue and red, which have been in stores since last October.

Although the presentation took place last Tuesday, It has not been until today that you already have it available to reserve Through the Apple Store online, at a price of 909 euros for the 64GB model of internal storage, 959 for the 128GB and 1,079 for the 256GB model. Remember that, unlike the iPhone 11 of 2019, this smartphone offers a OLED screen (not LCD) that makes the colors much brighter and the black, specifically, is really black without gray tones in between. Yes indeed, If you are thinking of acquiring one, remember that in just five months you will have the new models in stores and, the same, it is more profitable for you to wait for the novelty, at least, to last a whole year.

