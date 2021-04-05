This is the new Realme X7 Pro Ultra, a high-end mobile at a reasonable price

- Advertisement -

Realme is also knowing how to conquer users through its interesting proposals, such as the one that has just been presented now in China for those who want more for less. We are talking about the new Realme X7 Pro Ultra, a new high-end model that reaches the X series of the company’s catalog, to the delight of those who want to have high performance at a contained price.

To start with, it has a 6.55 ″ Samsung AMOLED curved screen, with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, maximum contrast 6000000: 1 and maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, with a screen / body ratio of 92.1% and low protection under Gorilla Glass 5, also having the fingerprint sensor under the screen.



As a processor, they have chosen the eight-core Dimensity 1000+ 5G, manufactured in a 7nm process and offering a maximum frequency of 2.6 GHz, being one of the best MediaTek options that also provides 5G connectivity and is also accompanied by the ARM G77 MC9 GPU.

To maintain peak performance in demanding tasks over time, this model also features a highly efficient liquid cooling system.

Users will be able to choose between 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB RAM variants, as well as Smart Black and Castle in the Sky color options (gradient with a series of cool tones).

In the photographic section, one of the best sections of this realme mobile, the rear camera configuration consists of the 64MP wide-angle main camera and f / 1.8 aperture, with a 1/2-inch sensor and a field of view of 80.5º.

The company boasts the following software features for this camera:

Super Night Scene, Panoramic, Professional, Time Lapse Photography, Background Blur, HDR, Super Wide Angle, Super Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filters, Colorful Mode, Super Text, Portrait Distortion Correction, Multi -Scene video, movie mode, AI ID photo, scan

It is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, with f / 2.3 aperture and 119º angle of view, and a 2MP macro camera, with f / 2.4 aperture and 4 cm shooting distance. As a front camera it has a camera with a 32MP sensor (f / 2.5).

In the battery section, this proposal offers a capacity of 4,500 mAh with support for fast charging of 65W, making it possible to charge from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes, and at the time we are in, we must also specify for this case which also comes with its own charger. At this point we can also say that this model comes with a boxed USB-C to 3.5mm jack adapter cable (it does not have a serial jack connector).

To finish the specifications, we do not forget the NFC, nor the support for Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6 connectivity, nor the 5G connectivity specified at the beginning, in addition to adding two microphones, a tray for up to two nano SIM cards, in addition to the support for GPS / GLONASS / Beidou / GALILEO / QZSS positioning systems.

It will arrive under Android 11 under the Realme UI 2.0 customization layer, and its prices will be, in a promotional way, 2,299 yuan and 2,599 yuan respectively, equivalent to 298 euros and 337 euros at the exchange rate.

At the moment we do not know the company’s plans for international markets.

More information: Realme